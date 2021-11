Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (F&P; Auckland, New Zealand) demonstrated its Airvo 2 nasal high flow (NHF) system that is designed to deliver proven respiratory support at MEDICA 2021.

The F&P Respiratory Care Continuum illustrates the breadth of respiratory therapies patients may require when in need of respiratory assistance. NHF is recognized by the WHO for treatment of patients with COVID-19. NHF has been used as respiratory support throughout the pandemic and its use on COVID-19 patients has been observed to keep patients off mechanical ventilation and help them stay off, lower the rate of mortality, and reduce length of stay.

The Airvo 2 is an integrated solution for delivering Optiflow high flow therapy. F&P’s leading humidification technology allows the Airvo 2 to comfortably provide high flows of humidified air (with supplemental oxygen if required) to spontaneously breathing patients, through the unique series of Optiflow interfaces. It features three temperature settings, including 37°C (body temperature pressure saturated for a normothermic patient) i.e. optimal humidity. An integrated flow generator delivers a wide flow range 10 - 60 L/min for adult patients and 2 - 25 L/min for pediatric patients, taking patients from the most acute environments (ICU and ED) to the home.

It also features F&P’s Evaqua technology which reduces the formation of mobile condensate. Oxygen can be added from a wall supply or cylinder. Its in-built ultrasonic oxygen analyzer requires no calibration, service or replacement. No separate temperature probes or heater-wire adapters are required. The Airvo 2, with its wide range of accessories, provides versatility, mobility and convenience. A compact system with a built-in flow generator means there’s no need for a noisy, heavy air compressor in order to use the Airvo 2 for transport. A suitable UPS can be added, and the Airvo 2 is ready to go.

