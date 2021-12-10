We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Philips Launches AI-Enhanced Ultrasound Solutions for Breakthrough Cardiac Imaging Performance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Dec 2021
Image: Philips X5 -1c Transthoracic Transducer (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)
Image: Philips X5 -1c Transthoracic Transducer (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Royal Philips (Amsterdam‎, Noord-Holland) has expanded its ultrasound portfolio with new robust imaging tools and features for cardiology to increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency.

Philips brings together the latest release of the EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound platforms, automated analysis, Collaboration Live remote diagnosis and Cardiovascular Workspace – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular – end-to-end workflow, for a fully integrated experience in echocardiography. Advanced technology is helping to foster first-time-right diagnosis and timely treatment. Philips nSIGHT Plus is a proprietary imaging architecture that touches all aspects of image acquisition and processing, creating images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level, in contrast with conventional systems that form the image line by line. In addition, the new Philips X5-1c transducer facilitates easier access to imaging windows between the ribs.

Clinician feedback showed that diagnostic confidence in 3D left ventricular function quantification was improved in 80% of patients undergoing transthoracic echo (TTE) exams using the X5-1c transducer. Philips’ AI-enhanced Auto Measure application delivers fast and consistent measurements in half the time of manual methods. Using Auto Measure on Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems can reduce the time for standard 2D echo measurements by 51%. Auto Measure AI and AutoStrain Left Atrium (LA) and Right Ventricle (RV) are now available across the Philips CVx portfolio. Enabling remote access and limiting risk of COVID-19 exposure, Philips echocardiography suite also includes Collaboration Live, an integrated tele-ultrasound solution providing remote access to clinical staff in real-time during exams.

“With echocardiography the first imaging modality utilized for a greater volume of patients, clinicians are relying on ultrasound to provide care more than ever before,” said Jeff Cohen, General Manager of Ultrasound at Philips. “Cardiac imaging workflows need to be streamlined at every step to address the volume and complexity of cases. Philips echocardiography provides a connected ecosystem of integrated workflow solutions for cardiology. Combined with advanced diagnostic tools, our integrated solutions deliver clear insights on the patient’s condition quickly. These recent introductions also reinforce how our ultrasound capabilities bring strong clinical value to areas outside of echocardiography, including liver disease management, to help improve decision support and care at each step in the patient journey.”

Related Links:
Royal Philips


