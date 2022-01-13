We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Advanced Patient Monitors Enhance Infection Control

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jan 2022
Image: The IntelliVue MX850 acute care patient monitor (Photo courtesy of Philips)
Two new acute care patient monitors support scalability, alarm management, cybersecurity, and infection prevention within the hospital.

The Royal Philips (Philips; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 offer advanced functionality and clinical decision support capabilities, including Philips’ IntelliVue Horizon Trends information view, which shows deviations in vital signs (for example, CO2 and heart rate) to contextualize a patient’s condition. Features such as Philips’ Alarm Advisor and Alarm Reporting help to reduce alarm fatigue, while the smooth glass surfaces, rounded edges, and special surface material of the monitors facilitates cleaning and disinfection.

The monitors provide full modularity and are interoperable with other devices and applications, including Philips Patient Information Center iX and IntelliVue XDS software. Data also streams to the Philips Acute Care Telehealth command center to help to simplify clinical workflow and advanced clinical decision support. In addition, the integrated system feeds patient data to t hospital’s electronic medical record (EMR) via continuous end-to-end encryption, allowing for virtually gap-free patient records from admission to discharge, even during transport, and across care settings.

“Continuous patient monitoring plays a vital role in overall patient safety while providing clinicians and caregivers with the holistic view they need to best support their patients and manage their workload,” said Sandra Lesenfants, general manager of hospital patient monitoring at Philips. “The IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 are our most advanced patient monitors and a key part of our modular portfolio of hardware, software, services and consumables that can be tailored to provide integrated monitoring solutions that meet the individual needs of each healthcare provider.”

“In the ICU, conditions can change quickly, so having access to real-time data is important to ensure signs of deterioration are not missed,” said ICU nurse Remko van den Akker, RN, of Adrz Hospital (Goes, The Netherlands). “Philips’ solutions have helped us to improve the link between essential patient data and our hospital patient data management system, and allow us to automatically and securely share data. This level of interoperability has been key for successfully managing our acute care patients.”

Royal Philips


