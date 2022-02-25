We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Feb 2022 - 04 Mar 2022
SAR 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology
10 Mar 2022 - 13 Mar 2022
KIMES 2022 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine

First AI-Powered Cerebral Aneurysm Detection Solution Creates Significant Financial Benefits for Hospital Systems

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: Viz ANEURYSM (Photo courtesy of Viz.ai, Inc.)
Image: Viz ANEURYSM (Photo courtesy of Viz.ai, Inc.)

A new algorithm uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect suspected cerebral aneurysms, enabling hospital systems to ensure that once detected, patients are captured and the aneurysm workflow across an entire health system is standardized. This ensures that patients receive the appropriate follow-up care and creates significant financial benefits for hospital systems and payers.

Viz.ai, Inc. (San Francisco, CA, USA) has received US FDA 510(k) clearance for Viz ANEURYSM, the first AI-powered cerebral aneurysm detection solution designed to facilitate population screening and enhanced care management. Today, detecting cerebral aneurysms and coordinating care for patients with this condition is challenging for non-specialist centers, and care pathways can be complex. If left untreated, an aneurysm can rupture, spilling blood into the surrounding tissue, which causes a life-threatening and costly emergency called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

A study tested the accuracy of Viz ANEURYSM using 528 CTAs with 674 aneurysms broadly distributed across the cerebral vascular territories, encompassing anterior and posterior circulation. Data analysis demonstrated 94% accuracy for the algorithm. The Viz ANEURYSM module is additive to the Viz Intelligent Care Coordination Platform, which is clinically validated and reimbursed by Medicare and proven to save time, and improve patient outcomes and access to care. Viz is the most comprehensive and effective neurovascular and vascular AI platform that is already helping to coordinate care across a broad list of clinical applications, including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, pulmonary embolism and aortic disease in more than 1,000 hospitals.

“Viz ANEURYSM has the potential to significantly increase the number of aneurysms detected and clinically followed,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer, Viz.ai. “The combination of detection with an ability to schedule patients for neurovascular specialist follow-up is an important advancement for aneurysm patients, helping patients obtain the necessary follow-up from this potentially deadly disease and driving improved outcomes on the population health level.”

Related Links:
Viz.ai, Inc.


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous...
Machine Learning Algorithms Enhanced Technical Performance and Learning Outcomes...
2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third...
Image: New VR technology to repair hearts (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

New Virtual Reality Technology Could Reduce Need for Multiple Heart Surgeries and Shorten Operating Times

A new immersive technology could shorten operating times and reduce the need for multiple surgeries. Researchers from the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences at King's College London... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resol...
Image: AI Algorithm Spots Difficult-to-Diagnose Cardiac Conditions (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions

For the first time, a team of physician-scientists has developed an algorithm that can spot difficult-to-diagnose cardiac conditions. Physician-scientists in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital C...
Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology...
Global Bronchoscopes Market to Surpass USD 27 Billion by 2026 due to Rising Inci...
Image: ICU Medical has completed acquisition of Smiths Medical (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion, Says Signify Research

ICU Medical Inc. (San Clemente, CA, USA) has completed its acquisition of Smiths Medical (Minneapolis, MN, USA) from Smiths Group plc., creating a new powerhouse in infusion, according to Signify Research... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE