Biomérieux Launches Free Mobile App to Aid Clinicians in Emergency and Critical Care Diagnostics

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: MYACUTECASE (Photo courtesy of bioMérieux)
Image: MYACUTECASE (Photo courtesy of bioMérieux)

A free mobile application aims to support clinicians in decision-making and monitoring of patients using emergency and critical care diagnostics. In hospitals, particularly for emergency cases, diagnostic options can be limited for patients with acute and complex pathologies. Clinicians need to rapidly and accurately assess and identify the correct therapeutic protocol for each patient. With the vast array of biomarkers available today, interpretation can be challenging but crucial to optimize patient care and help save lives. For correct interpretation of a particular in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test, it is of paramount importance to align the medical diagnostic and management decisions with corresponding guidelines, expert recommendations and best practices.

bioMérieux (Marcy-l'Étoile, France) has developed the first of a kind mobile application, MYACUTECASE that serves as an aid in the interpretation of VIDAS emergency and critical care biomarker tests. The first version of bioMérieux’s easy-to-use mobile application addresses four emergency and critical care assays, namely VIDAS D-Dimer Exclusion II, VIDAS NT-proBNP2, VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S PCT, and VIDAS High sensitive Troponin I.

Through the application’s educational material, hospitals will be able to support continuous healthcare education through on-demand high medical value content regarding targeted disease states, corresponding diagnostic pathways, relevant biomarkers and their use in various situations. It combines within the same digital tool the entire information that one finds in the test’s package insert, the information brochure, various peer-reviewed national and international guidelines, and other relevant material.

MYACUTECASETM is registered as IVD software and has been co-developed with experts and target users. More than 20 clinicians were involved in designing and approving MYACUTECASE. The application is now available on Apple App Store for free, both in French and in English, and it is planned to evolve by including other test parameters or languages. In the future it will also be compatible with other OS such as Android.

“With MYACUTECASE, our goal is to help clinicians choose the right biomarker tests to order for a particular patient and facilitate the interpretation of results,” said Mark Miller, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. “A rapid and easy access to testing and disease information, expert guidelines and best practices will allow them to improve patient care and potentially to save lives.”

“MYACUTECASE is a very innovative application that will help labs and clinicians working together but also clinicians better interpreting insights from VIDAS emergency testing,” added Pierre Boulud, Chief Operating Officer, Clinical Operations. “Our data insight solutions are a strategic component of our offering. They bring unique opportunities to leverage the quality of diagnostics to enhance its medical value for the benefit of patients.”

