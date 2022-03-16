Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition and Critical Events for Early Intervention

Early identification of deteriorating patient conditions can help hospitals avoid complications and escalations, contributing to lower cost of care, while the ability of clinical staff to remotely monitor large numbers of patients and focus resources where needed can help mitigate the shortage of experienced clinicians. Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) will soon launch the latest Philips Capsule Surveillance solution that allows clinicians to see patient data and patient monitor settings and alarms from multiple device types without needing to enter the patient’s room. When caring for infectious patients, this can help reduce the risk to clinical staff.

Capable of utilizing streaming data from virtually any connected medical device, the solution aggregates patient data, analyses it to generate actionable insights and alerts, and sends timely notifications to the patient’s caregivers so that they can intervene before deterioration progresses further. The latest Philips Capsule Surveillance solution which now includes expanded interoperability into hospitals’ existing mobile clinical communication and collaboration tools and electronic intensive care units (eICUs) and virtual care population health management systems, offering more visibility on live streaming data, waveforms, device alarms and contextual alerts.

Philips Capsule Surveillance offers an enterprise-wide solution that complements eICU telehealth command center solutions, such as Philips eCareManager, by bringing together live-streaming patient data across multiple acuity settings, equipment brands and device types to show each patient’s immediate status. Built on the vendor-neutral Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform, which captures and normalizes streaming data from a network of connected devices, the Philips Capsule Surveillance software continuously analyzes patient data using patented technology to identify deteriorating conditions and critical events. The software applies a set of smart rules based on clinical parameters and current best-practice guidelines that can be tailored to an individual hospital’s protocols for specific morbidities. The company has received 510(k) market clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the latest Philips Capsule Surveillance solution, paving the way for its widespread deployment across healthcare systems in the US.

“This FDA clearance of the latest release of clinical surveillance solution enables more integrated viewing options within EMR and HIT tools through the secure web-based user interface. The updated intended use provides flexible deployment configurations that Philips Capsule can offer to hospitals and health systems in the USA,” said Elad Benjamin, general manager of Clinical Data Services at Philips. “Properly implemented clinical surveillance has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes by helping to avoid deterioration, while also improving the care team experience via clinical decision support and minimizing the burden of false and clinically unactionable alarms.”

Related Links:

Royal Philips