Nova Biomedical Launches CE-Marked Nova Max Pro Creatinine/eGFR Meter for Kidney Function Screening

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Nova Max Pro Creatinine/eGFR Meter System in all CE countries. Nova Max Pro is an important new tool to improve kidney care through kidney function screening and early detection of kidney disease in point-of-care settings outside the hospital. The Nova Max Pro easy-to-use meter and creatinine biosensor measure blood creatinine and calculate estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), two important indicators of overall kidney function, from a tiny 1.2 microliter capillary fingerstick blood sample in just 30 seconds.

The Nova Max Pro measurement technique is virtually identical to the use of a glucose meter by people with diabetes. Creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) results are reported using the CKD-EPI equation (with or without race as a factor) from a small, fingerstick blood sample that eliminates the need for venous blood sampling. Patient creatinine and eGFR test results are displayed in seconds and can be stored on the meter or wirelessly communicated to Bluetooth enabled applications for review and intervention by healthcare professionals.

Nova Max Pro Creatinine measuring technology is based on the Nova StatSensor Creatinine technology which has been used in point-of-care applications for over 15 years. Nova's technology has been proven in clinical studies in numerous non-hospital settings, including pharmacies, community health centers, imaging centers, clinics, physician offices, and home testing by individuals. Nova Max Creatinine/eGFR is also being used in an ongoing study that spans 25 countries and is focused on screening of asymptomatic but potentially at-risk patients in clinics and physician offices for kidney disease. The thesis for this study is that early detection will improve outcomes for patients by allowing early treatment.

"Today the availability of new drugs to retard the progression of kidney disease makes it even more important to detect kidney disease early so treatment can be started before it is too late," said Doug Curley, Nova Sales Product Manager. "Nova Max Pro is a very rapid, accurate breakthrough that improves kidney care by bringing screening and early detection of kidney disease to locations outside the hospital such as pharmacies, clinics, and physician offices."

Related Links:

Nova Biomedical