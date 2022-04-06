Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems

Nihon Kohden America (Irvine, CA, USA) has announced the expansion of the Life Scope G Series with the US market introduction of Life Scope G5 and G5Max, a new series of bedside monitoring systems. Created by clinicians, for clinicians- these patient monitors provide more data, more insights, and more efficiency for better patient outcomes.

The advanced features of Life Scope G5 and G5Max combine fully optimized, adaptable monitors with an enterprise level server and software applications customized to the needs of clinicians. With consistent user interfaces that are easy to use and streamline workflows, clinicians are empowered to spend more time with their patients and less with technology.

The Life Scope G5 is configured as an all-in-one system with a transport monitor nested in the back of the unit and is available in a 12.1” display. For a larger high-performance screen, the G5Max is available in 15.6” with a true flat tempered glass front. Both Life Scope G5 and G5Max allow users to configure the alarms to meet their clinical needs and reduce alarm fatigue. The Life Scope G5 and G5Max offer advanced EGG parameter monitoring such as continuous QTc or QRSd, advanced atrial fibrillation algorithm, enhanced review capability ST analysis and event recall.

“Patients are our top priority at Nihon Kohden America, when we succeed, patients everywhere heal faster,” said Eiichi (Eddie) Tanaka, President and CEO at Nihon Kohden America, “We designed the expansion of the Life Scope G Series to help accomplish one critical goal: allow clinicians to spend more time with their patients and less with technology.”

