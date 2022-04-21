Fujifilm Sonosite Launches Sonosite LX POC Ultrasound System and T8-3 Transesophageal Transducer

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, WA, USA) has added to its POCUS portfolio with the launch of its new Sonosite LX system, featuring the company’s largest clinical image and a monitor that extends, rotates and tilts to enable enhanced, real-time provider collaboration. The clinical display features touchscreen controls to enable an optimized heads-up workflow, allowing clinicians to keep their eyes on the image while making adjustments. Designed to be used with the Sonosite LX and Sonosite PX, the company has also launched a new T8-3 transesophageal transducer and Cardiac Resuscitation exam type, to assist clinicians in using transesophageal ultrasound (TEU) at the point of care.

Sonosite LX has a large, adaptable 21.3-inches clinical display that extends, rotates and tilts to accommodate the varied clinical environments at the bedside. The system’s small footprint and adjustable display foster collaboration, allowing for real-time image and information sharing with the patient, other clinicians, residents and other hospital staff. The system has been engineered to include primary and secondary study controls on the clinical touchscreen display – including quick access to the most-used optimizations such as depth, gain, and measurements - to deliver an optimized heads-up workflow for clinicians. The Sonosite LX is compatible with the redesigned family of transducers launched with Sonosite PX that have dedicated exam types for study-specific imaging and workflow optimization.

In addition, Sonosite’s new T8-3 transducer enables clinicians to provide TEU at the point of care. The T8-3 transducer enables repeatable cardiac imaging regardless of patient condition or body habitus. It comes with a lightweight handle and flexible shaft for easy manipulation along with a small tip for ease of insertion. FUJIFILM Sonosite has also developed its new cardiac resuscitation exam type to be used in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. Transesophageal echocardiogram allows the emergency physician to maintain the standard of an ultrasound-informed resuscitation in the scenario of cardiac arrest, where transthoracic echocardiogram is significantly limited. With TEU patients can benefit from more accurate and efficient chest compressions while being evaluated with ultrasound, potentially making the response to a cardiac emergency more effective. Clinicians must act swiftly to ensure imaging does not interrupt or delay compressions, so having the right equipment and cardiac views can be critical. The Sonosite LX, T8-3 Transducer, and Cardiac Resuscitation exam type are now commercially available in Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand, with plans to launch in Europe, China and Japan in the future.

