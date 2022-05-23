POC Blood Test Analyzer Performs CBC in Five Minutes

The world's first and only lab-quality, portable plug-and-play Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer allows real-time blood testing to be performed by anyone, anywhere, providing critical health data on the spot. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions.

PixCell Medical Technologies, Ltd.’s (Yokne'am Illit, Israel) HemoScreen hematology analyzer is the only 5-part differential CBC analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. PixCell's HemoScreen delivers lab-accurate diagnostic information that alloes healthcare professionals to make rapid and clinically reliable decisions supported by real-time data.

The portable point of care hematology analyzer combines flow cytometry and digital imaging in a single platform for CBC and WBC 5-part differential. HemoScreen employs a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents. This reduces reagent waste and eliminates the need for maintenance and calibration, providing CBC results as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types.

“PixCell has transformed routine blood testing by combining novel microfluidics, machine learning and AI into a point-of-care instrument that anyone can operate,” said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. “Our breakthrough technology is allowing lab-grade testing to become independent from central laboratories and highly skilled experts, putting data in the hands of the medical staff who need it most, when they need it and where they need it.”

Related Links:

PixCell Medical Technologies, Ltd.