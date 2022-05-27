Diagnostic Test for Blood Volume Analysis

Implantable left ventricular assist devices have dramatically changed the face of advanced heart failure treatment and constitute a USD 350 million annual market in the US. Patients suffering from persistent blood volume derangements have lower survival and decreased with left ventricular assist device (LVAD) functionality but go largely undiagnosed. Accurate quantification of total blood volume, plasma volume, and red blood cell volume analysis can inform physicians, leading to better treatment strategies and better patient outcomes. Now, the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA provides safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms.

Daxor Corporation’s (Oak Ridge, TN, USA) BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) provides clinicians with accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care improving outcomes and reducing duration and cost of care. It directly quantifies the intravascular blood, plasma and red cell giving actionable information needed to achieve optimal fluid management. The BVA-100 quantifies circulating blood volume utilizing the gold standard methodology, the indicator tracer dilution technique. The test is administered at the bedside, blood samples are drawn and sent to the laboratory for processing. Preliminary data is available within 30 minutes to help guide decisions in emergency situations.

Over 100 published peer-reviewed studies across many medical conditions have proven the BVA-100’s unique safety, accuracy, efficacy, and value. New data has validated the benefits of BVA-100 in improving survival for advanced heart failure patients with LVAD. The study describes variations in blood volume status (total blood and red blood cell volume) in 45 stable ambulatory patients with LVAD. Blood volume parameters were measured with the BVA-100 diagnostic blood test, which is a safe, 98% accurate, and objective test to directly quantify blood volume and composition. The study concluded that plasma volume abnormality was found in 75% of patients. The data revealed that only 9% of these patients had normal blood volume results; 54% had significant red blood cell deficit and 12% had red blood cell excess.

“This research reinforces that a volume-guided approach in treating advanced heart failure with the BVA-100 blood test is paramount in informing the correct treatment strategies - resulting in significantly better clinical benefits and survival for patients,” said Michael Feldschuh, President, and CEO of Daxor Corporation.

