We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Jun 2022 - 10 Jun 2022
CARS 2022 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
09 Jun 2022 - 12 Jun 2022
EHA 2022 - Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association
09 Jun 2022 - 11 Jun 2022
22nd MEDEXPO Africa 2022

Diagnostic Solution Identifies Sepsis Causing Microorganisms and Predicts Antibiotic Resistance in 90 Minutes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: The Weezion dx solution is designed for medical analysis hospital platforms that diagnose bacteremia (Photo courtesy of Weezion)
Image: The Weezion dx solution is designed for medical analysis hospital platforms that diagnose bacteremia (Photo courtesy of Weezion)

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by the body’s toxic response to infection and can progress to septic shock, which has a mortality rate of 40%. A blood culture is the main way to check for the microbial agent (bacteria or fungi) causing the infection and will allow to diagnose the bacteremia or fungemia as well as determine the sensitivity of these microorganisms to antibiotics and antifungals. The speed at which appropriate treatment can be administered, based on the type of infection, determines the survival of the patient. Now, a new in-vitro diagnostic solution for microbial infections identifies the pathogen(s) as well as allows to identify and predict the resistance profile within 90 minutes to ensure that the appropriate anti-infective treatment can be adapted or administered quickly, reducing the risk of death in severe systemic infections.

Weezion’s (Lyon, France) Weezion dx solution is based on a proteomic approach using patented targeted mass spectrometry technology and identifies the pathogen(s) present in the clinical sample, as well as jointly detects and quantifies the proteins responsible for antibiotic resistance. Using a positive blood culture, the solution allows clinicians to identify and predict the resistance profile within 90 minutes.

Despite major advances in the last 20 years in understanding the pathophysiology of sepsis, no therapeutic revolution has yet seen the light of day. It is therefore in the diagnostic phase where progress can be made. Reducing the time to receive the results of the identification of the pathogen and its resistance profile will ensure a more rapid implementation or adaptation of a suitable anti-infective treatment. Existing identification methods, based on the molecular detection of the main pathogens and some of their resistance genes, are expensive and non-exhaustive. MALDI/TOF mass spectrometry technology has shortened the identification phase but does not provide any prediction of resistance. The rapid antibiogram from a positive blood culture vial takes several hours of incubation before validation and most of the technologies used are expensive. Therefore there is an urgent need for a resistance identification and determination tool that is rapid, more comprehensive than current methods and economically sustainable.

Designed for medical analysis hospital platforms that diagnose bacteremia, the Weezion dx solution is comprised of an operational pre-analytical sample protocol from a blood culture aliquot that requires limited manual or automated steps, in less than 10 minutes. It follows a global analytical protocol that guarantees a 90-minute diagnostic phase and allows the management of three blood culture samples per hour in order to satisfy the maximum flow of large hospital microbiology platforms. It includes prototype software to manage the decision tree of the mass spectrometry and enables identification of a panel of scout ribosomal peptides specific to microbial families or species that allows for the implementation of a decision tree to ensure accurate identification of 98% of pathogens associated with bacteremia. The Weezion dx solution also enables the identification of a panel of peptides that detects the resistance mechanisms to the three main types of antibiotics used to treat bacteremia.

Related Links:
Weezion 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Technique to Pinpoint Elusive Cardiac Conduction Tissue a Game Changer for CHD P...
MRI Virtual Biopsy to Transform Heart Transplant Care
Fully Implantable, Wireless Pacemaker Talks to Patient and Dissolves After Use
Image: suPARnostic Quick Triage kit is used in POC situation for early warning and patient triaging (Photo courtesy of ViroGates)

POC Critical Illness Test Designed for Early Warning and Patient Triaging

Initial triaging in the Emergency Department (ED) is one of the most critical steps to securing good patient outcomes. Triage involves a complex decision-making process carried out by specially trained... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgeons Transplant 3D-Bioprinted Ear Made of Patient’s Own Tissue
World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Robot Crab Could Perform Surgeries
Perfusion Machine Stores Organs Outside Body for Days Before Transplantation
Image: A new technology has found the solution to the common surgical problem of nerve damage (Photo courtesy of Oregon State University)

Technology Helps Surgeons Locate Patient’s Nerves and Avoid Intraoperative Nerve Damage

A patient can face a double-digit percentage chance of sustaining a nerve injury during surgery, depending upon the procedure. For example, people needing their thyroid gland removed are looking at a 15%... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Image: Volumes of surgical procedures continue to rise in developed countries (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and Robotic Surgeries

As the economies of low- and middle-income countries develop at a steady pace and the basic public health scenario becomes better, injuries and chronic diseases are becoming some of the biggest challenges... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE