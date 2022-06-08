Camera Assist Device System Addresses Challenge of Blind TEE Probe Intubation

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) is a common cardiovascular procedure in which an ultrasound probe is placed in the patient’s esophagus to capture high-resolution ultrasound images of the heart valves and atria. Physicians currently place TEE probes blindly, guided by physician feel and patient cooperation, potentially resulting in failed intubations that can lead to cancelled therapeutic procedures and major complications such as esophageal or pharyngeal perforation. Now, a single-use disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe provides physicians real-time visualization for more efficient and effective probe placement to support safer intubation.

The TEECAD System from Visura Technologies, Inc. (Bloomington, MN, USA) is the world's first, FDA-cleared disposable camera that seamlessly connects to TEE probes to support first pass intubation success and reduced TEE procedural complications. TEECAD's advanced fiberoptic camera, designed with a soft silicone barrier to provide atraumatic navigation in the esophagus, ensures accurate and safe TEE probe placement.

Physicians no longer need to navigate blind as TEECAD provides precise and clear images of the esophagus and potential obstructions or diseases for confidence during probe placement to support first pass intubation success. Additionally, TEECAD supports healthcare systems striving for zero hospital-acquired complications as TEE complications can be costly and life threatening. Visura has expanded the usage of the TEECAD System to include the Philips X8-2t Transducer and will continue to work to expand its compatibility with other echocardiography transducer probes.

