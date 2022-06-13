AI Identifies Noncancerous Thyroid Nodules on Ultrasound Images and Reduces Biopsies

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Immunomodulation Technology Rescues Patients from Cytokine Storm
- Hot-Melt Medical Glue for Operative Wounds Prevents Post-Surgical Complications
- Robotic Magnetic System for PCI Could Minimize Physicians’ Exposure to X-Ray Radiation
- Injectable Gel Repairs Damage Caused by Heart Attack
- Personalized Treatment of Acute Stroke
- J&J MedTech’s Ethicon Launches Next-Gen Digitally Enabled Stapler
- Technology Helps Surgeons Locate Patient’s Nerves and Avoid Intraoperative Nerve Damage
- Surgeons Transplant 3D-Bioprinted Ear Made of Patient’s Own Tissue
- World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Robot Crab Could Perform Surgeries
- Perfusion Machine Stores Organs Outside Body for Days Before Transplantation
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and Robotic Surgeries
- Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
- Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants to ENT Portfolio
- GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs
- Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
- AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
