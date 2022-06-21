Wireless Device Monitors Health and Detects Early Deterioration in Hospitalized Patients

Globally, an estimated 65% of hospital patients and over 90% of post-acute care patients are monitored manually and not continually. Many vital sign changes are missed during spot checks which often occur in four-to-six-hour intervals. Most patients who end up in cardiac arrest or critical care, don’t suddenly deteriorate but rather present with earlier vital signs that show abnormal trends. Respiratory rate is the highest ranked variable in models predicting clinical deterioration in the hospital. With most hospitals around the world currently relying on manual “spot-checks” to monitor patient vitals, a new wireless patient monitoring system enables continuous monitoring throughout a patient’s stay and helps clinicians detect patient deterioration. Early detection of patient deterioration may help reduce length of stay and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions – and improve patient outcomes.

The Portrait Mobile wireless patient monitoring system from GE Healthcare (Chicago, IL, USA) includes patient-worn wireless sensors which communicate with a mobile monitor. With Portrait Mobile, respiration rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate for general ward and post-surgery patients can be captured wirelessly, continuously. This innovation allows caregivers to identify changes that may signal that cardiorespiratory complications or infectious disease may be developing. It gives clinicians the opportunity to act early and potentially avert serious adverse events. Portrait Mobile is designed to be as reliable as wired technology. Its routable communications architecture enables hospitals to leverage their existing network infrastructure when deploying the system, reducing installation and maintenance costs.

For patients, Portrait Mobile’s wireless continuous monitoring helps with the ability to move about the hospital, without being restricted to the bedside. This also allows visitors to interact with the patient without technology getting in the way. Moreover, the solution provides patients and family members peace of mind knowing that monitoring is constant - even when the patient is out of their room. Patient mobility may help improve patient outcomes and reduce length of stay, which may lower costs and elevate patient satisfaction.

“In an evaluation clinical study conducted at a London hospital in the UK, 90% of nurses reported that they feel more reassured about their patient’s condition when continuous monitoring is used versus vital signs spot check measuring,” said Erno Muuranto, Engineering Director at GE Healthcare in Finland. “Portrait Mobile provides reliable measurement technology and meaningful alarms in a mobile setting.”

