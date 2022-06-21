We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems,... read more Featured Products:

Mini Telemetry System

Anesthesia Delivery System

Patient Monitor

Ultrasound System

Incubator
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Jun 2022 - 25 Jun 2022
ESRA 2022 – 39th Annual Congress of the European Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Therapy
22 Jun 2022 - 24 Jun 2022
EFORT Congress 2022 – 23rd Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
23 Jun 2022 - 25 Jun 2022
SCR 22 – Swiss Congress of Radiology

Wireless Device Monitors Health and Detects Early Deterioration in Hospitalized Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: Wireless patient monitoring solution can help clinicians detect early patient deterioration (Photo courtesy of GE Healthcare)
Image: Wireless patient monitoring solution can help clinicians detect early patient deterioration (Photo courtesy of GE Healthcare)

Globally, an estimated 65% of hospital patients and over 90% of post-acute care patients are monitored manually and not continually. Many vital sign changes are missed during spot checks which often occur in four-to-six-hour intervals. Most patients who end up in cardiac arrest or critical care, don’t suddenly deteriorate but rather present with earlier vital signs that show abnormal trends. Respiratory rate is the highest ranked variable in models predicting clinical deterioration in the hospital. With most hospitals around the world currently relying on manual “spot-checks” to monitor patient vitals, a new wireless patient monitoring system enables continuous monitoring throughout a patient’s stay and helps clinicians detect patient deterioration. Early detection of patient deterioration may help reduce length of stay and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions – and improve patient outcomes.

The Portrait Mobile wireless patient monitoring system from GE Healthcare (Chicago, IL, USA) includes patient-worn wireless sensors which communicate with a mobile monitor. With Portrait Mobile, respiration rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate for general ward and post-surgery patients can be captured wirelessly, continuously. This innovation allows caregivers to identify changes that may signal that cardiorespiratory complications or infectious disease may be developing. It gives clinicians the opportunity to act early and potentially avert serious adverse events. Portrait Mobile is designed to be as reliable as wired technology. Its routable communications architecture enables hospitals to leverage their existing network infrastructure when deploying the system, reducing installation and maintenance costs.

For patients, Portrait Mobile’s wireless continuous monitoring helps with the ability to move about the hospital, without being restricted to the bedside. This also allows visitors to interact with the patient without technology getting in the way. Moreover, the solution provides patients and family members peace of mind knowing that monitoring is constant - even when the patient is out of their room. Patient mobility may help improve patient outcomes and reduce length of stay, which may lower costs and elevate patient satisfaction.

“In an evaluation clinical study conducted at a London hospital in the UK, 90% of nurses reported that they feel more reassured about their patient’s condition when continuous monitoring is used versus vital signs spot check measuring,” said Erno Muuranto, Engineering Director at GE Healthcare in Finland. “Portrait Mobile provides reliable measurement technology and meaningful alarms in a mobile setting.”

Related Links:
GE Healthcare 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Prostate Biopsy Technique Combines MRI and Ultrasound to Eliminate Infection Risk...
AI-Enabled Surgical Robot Automates Renal Access in Kidney Stone Surgery
Novel Retractor Makes Laparoscopic Surgery Affordable Worldwide
Image: The VisAR system is a big step towards making precision surgical guidance widely available and economically feasible (Photo courtesy of Novarad)

First Fully Immersive 3D Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation System for Precision Spine Surgery

Most surgeries are performed without navigation due to the impediments of cost and setup time. Now, an augmented reality surgical navigation system that has received FDA 510(k) approval for precision guided... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Te...
Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and ...
Image: Bedside testing has gained increased prominence in analytical testing over the past few years (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care

Point-of-care or point-of-use diagnostics, also known as bedside testing, has gained increased prominence in analytical testing over the past few years as it provides clinically relevant information without... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE