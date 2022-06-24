We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
25 Jun 2022 - 28 Jun 2022
8th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
30 Jun 2022 - 03 Jul 2022
EAU22 – 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology
03 Jul 2022 - 06 Jul 2022
ESHRE 2022 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology

CT Lung Imaging Combined with Machine Learning Predicts Further COPD Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: Quantitative CT lung imaging and ML improves prediction of ED visits and hospitalizations in COPD (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Quantitative CT lung imaging and ML improves prediction of ED visits and hospitalizations in COPD (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Healthcare utilization in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients is a growing concern. Patients with COPD are more likely to utilize healthcare services, have higher rates of hospitalizations and hospital readmissions, and higher rates of mortality. Hence, predicting increased risk of future healthcare utilization in COPD patients is important for improving patient management. Now, a new study has found that healthcare utilization could potentially be predicted in mild COPD patients using computed tomography (CT) lung imaging and machine learning.

The study by researchers at the Toronto Metropolitan University (Toronto, ON, Canada) aimed to determine the importance of CT lung imaging measurements relative to other demographic and clinical measurements for predicting future health services use with machine learning in COPD. In the retrospective study, the researchers evaluated lung function measurements and chest CT images of 527 COPD participants from 2010 to 2017. Up to two follow-up visits (1.5- and 3-year follow-up) were performed and participants were asked for details related to healthcare utilization. Healthcare utilization was defined as any COPD hospitalization or emergency room visit due to respiratory problems in the 12 months prior to the follow-up visits.

The researchers found that out of the 527 COPD participants evaluated, 179 (35%) used healthcare services at follow-up. There were no significant differences between the participants with or without healthcare utilization at follow-up for age, sex, BMI or pack-years. The accuracy for predicting subsequent healthcare utilization was 80% when all measurements were considered, 76% for CT measurements alone and 65% for demographic and lung function measurements alone. Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that a combination of CT lung imaging and conventional measurements leads to greater prediction accuracy of subsequent health services use than conventional measurements alone, and may provide needed prognostic information for patients suffering from COPD.

Related Links:
Toronto Metropolitan University 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Image: Cardiologs Holter arrhythmia diagnostic software is cloud-based, vendor-neutral and powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Cardiologs)

AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) affects millions of people each year. However, the condition is often unrecognized and untreated. Nowadays, patients are subject to 24-hour ambulatory electrocardiograms (ECGs)... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Face Mask to Enable Wireless Cough Monitoring of COPD Patients
Finger Stick Blood Test Detects Early Signs of Heart Attack Before it Occurs
Wireless Device Monitors Health and Detects Early Deterioration in Hospitalized ...
Image: More aggressive treatments for AFib performed no better than standard procedures in a new study (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Simple Ablation Procedure Has Best Outcomes, Finds Global Atrial Fibrillation Study

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) occurs when the upper and lower chambers of the heart are out of sync, causing the heart to beat irregularly. When AFib cannot be controlled by medication, doctors perform a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic Surgery Lowers Risk for Hip Replacement Complications, Finds Study
First Fully Immersive 3D Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation System for Precision...
Prostate Biopsy Technique Combines MRI and Ultrasound to Eliminate Infection Risk...
Image: 3D-printed “meta-bot” capable of propulsion, movement, sensing and decision-making (Photo courtesy of UCLA)

3D-Printed “Meta-Bots” Could Pave Way for Robotic Self-Steering Endoscopes

Most robots, no matter their size, are typically built in a series of complex manufacturing steps that integrate the limbs, electronic and active components. The process results in heavier weights, bulkier... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
Image: Global hospital microbiology testing market driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Manufacturers and players in the global hospital microbiology testing market offer various types of tests, including fungal, viral, and bacterial, as well as instruments and consumables to their end users, i.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE