We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
03 Jul 2022 - 06 Jul 2022
ESHRE 2022 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology
12 Jul 2022 - 15 Jul 2022
Meditech 2022– 7th International Health Fair
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology

Handheld Hemodynamic Ultrasound System Aids Real-Time Decision Making for Critically Ill ICU Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: Zura handheld hemodynamic ultrasound system (Photo courtesy of Clarius)
Image: Zura handheld hemodynamic ultrasound system (Photo courtesy of Clarius)

The world's first handheld transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) system designed to manage and guide care for the most critically ill patients in the ICU enables more clinicians to accurately determine appropriate interventions in real-time.

Clarius Mobile Health (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and ImaCor Inc. (Jericho, NY, USA) have entered into a partnership that enables the availability of the world's first handheld TEE system designed to manage and guide care for the most critically ill patients in the ICU. The Zura Handheld Hemodynamic Ultrasound system powered by Clarius provides an instant, clear window to directly visualize preload and contractility over time, having received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help clinicians make the right decisions, at the right time.

The Zura Handheld Hemodynamic Ultrasound system is the companion device to the ClariTEE transesophageal echo probe. Now powered by Clarius, they comprise the first and only advanced handheld hemodynamic management platform for real-time decision making to care for the most at-risk patients. Pocket-sized, the 22-ounce handheld is a key advantage in the ICU where space is limited. The Zura Handheld operates with the Clarius Ultrasound App, which connects wirelessly to Apple and Android smart devices.

"A high-risk patient's hemodynamic status changes dramatically in a matter of minutes, often while clinicians are waiting for test results they submitted 15 minutes ago," said ImaCor's Founder, Scott Roth, MD. "The Zura Handheld provides instant and accurate information to guide patient management and it's proven to save lives. More than 20,000 patients have already benefitted from our cart-based Zura system. We're excited to make this life-saving device now highly accessible to more high acuity care teams with the introduction of our handheld system, which is easier to bring to the bedside, can be used to monitor multiple patients in real-time, and takes up no floor space. We chose to partner with Clarius for our handheld solution, because it delivers the highest image quality for the best patient care."

"Our collaboration with ImaCor is a powerful example of how Clarius is broadening access to medical imaging and helping clinicians to provide better specialized patient care," said Clarius Founder Laurent Pelissier. "We have intentionally designed our app-based ultrasound system to push the boundaries of medical imaging. It's an honor to work with Dr. Roth and his team to make his vision for better acute care a reality, improving patient care and saving lives."

Related Links:
Clarius Mobile Health 
ImaCor Inc. 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Noninvasive Headset Device Measures Vital Parameters from Ear Canal
4D Flow MRI Scans Could Revolutionize Diagnosis of Patients with Heart Failure
Imaging Technology Illuminates Lung Cancer Tumors to Make Surgical Removal Easie...
Image: Tired doctors often leave patients in unnecessary pain, according to an Israeli study (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Tired Night-Shift Physicians Less Likely to Prescribe Painkiller for Patients

A new study has revealed that physicians are far less likely to prescribe painkillers at night than during the day, indicating that the tiredness experienced by doctors is actually hurting patients.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
Breakthrough Technology Kills Bacteria Formed on Surface of Medical Implants After...
Smart Laparoscopic Tool Allows Surgeons to “Feel” Tissues During Minimally-Invasive...
Image: The Senhance surgical system with digital laparoscopy (Photo courtesy of Asensus Surgical)

Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning

Challenges in laparoscopic surgery can impact cost, utilization, effectiveness, and outcomes of the procedure. For instance, the inability of the surgeon to control vision can create efficiency and safety... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE