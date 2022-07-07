Smart Inflammation Test Provides Different CRP Ranges in Minutes

Inflammation is the immune system’s response to something damaging the body's tissues. C-reactive protein (CRP), a protein produced by the liver as part of the acute phase response to inflammation, is a well-established indicator of inflammation. An elevated CRP value reflects the presence and intensity of an inflammation and can be a sign of disease, even before a patient experiences any clinical symptoms. Elevated CRP can be caused by a range of different medical conditions including asthma, arthritis, COPD, diabetes, Crohn's disease, pneumonia, and more. Widely used in clinical practice by healthcare professionals, CRP is a sensitive indicator of inflammation, although it is not specific to the type of inflammation. Now, a novel CRP test allows doctors and pharmacists to rapidly measure and quantify inflammation in anyone 18 years old and above.

The Bloom Inflammation Test from Bloom Diagnostics (Zurich, Switzerland) designed to test for the quantitative measurement and presence of CRP using the Bloom system which is CE mark approved for the EU and Switzerland. The Bloom Inflammation Test is a single-use semi-automated testing kit for the quantitative measurement of CRP in the bloodstream to detect inflammation in the body. The test provides five different classifications depending on the CRP levels contained in the sample tested, ranging from normal all the way to a high-grade inflammation. It enables healthcare professionals to test for levels of CRP from a single drop of blood and receive accurate results in minutes.

The single-use kit for professional quantitative examination of CRP is designed for adults aged 18 years of age and over, excluding pregnant users. Pin-prick blood samples are captured in a test strip, which is then deployed into the Bloom Lab. Cloud-based algorithms and AI technology aggregate test results with other input information about health status alongside medical history, lifestyle, and individual symptoms. Fully encrypted feedback is delivered through a personalized report on the Bloom App after just 20 minutes. The Bloom Inflammation Test has received the green light for professional use and the company now plans to expand across Europe.

“Inflammation is a common symptom across many ailments, and we estimate that over half the adult population could benefit from more frequent testing,” said Tom Kupper, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Bloom Diagnostics. “Inflammation correlates with diet, exercise and medical conditions, such as diabetes and arthritis. Introducing a simple and accessible tool to measure and quantify the body's inflammatory status can be incredibly impactful. We're very excited to finally launch the Bloom Inflammation Test.”

