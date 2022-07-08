POC Cranial CT-Perfusion Scanner to Aid Rapid Diagnosis of Cerebral Stroke

When an individual is suffering from acute stroke, time is of the essence; however, it is critically important to assess the type of stroke as well as the amount and location of potentially recoverable brain tissue to determine the appropriate treatment routing and priority to achieve the best outcome for that individual. Now, a highly portable and affordable cranial computed tomography perfusion (CT-P) device could help expedite the front-line evaluation and triage of cerebral stroke victims.

Xoran Technologies (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) is working on developing an affordable point-of-care CT-P device that will be compact enough to be transported by two or less people in a mid-sized civilian or military vehicle, or an ambulance. Ambulances, urgent care centers, and homes for elder care could benefit from an affordable point-of-care CT-P device. Deploying this future device in cities and rural areas means many more individuals suffering from acute stroke can be rapidly evaluated and treated within the beneficial window, thereby reducing disability and improving functional independence and quality of life for the affected individuals. Complementary to this project is a patent that Xoran recently received for a modular computed tomography (CT) system assembly.

"This revolutionary cone beam CT configuration paired with our 20-and-counting current patents unlocks a plethora of new capabilities. The technology is just the beginning of a new generation of Xoran's point-of-care (POC) imaging devices," explained Misha Rakic, Xoran CEO. "In the future, this advancement means that ultra-compact CT can fit into existing ambulances without the need for a dedicated mobile stroke unit for early stroke detection. It could also be used by first responders in front-line and natural disaster scenarios as well as by military in the battlefield. The possibilities for highly deployable head CT are virtually limitless."

