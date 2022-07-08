Near-Patient Sepsis Triage Test Provides Results in 20 Minutes

Interleukin-6 (IL-6), an established biomarker of immune system activation, is elevated in infection, inflammation, and cancer, and presents as an early “first responder” that needs to be measured quickly and reliably. Now, a new test for sepsis triage that measures IL-6 is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 20 minutes from ‘sample-to-result’ and help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.’s (Acton, MA, USA) is developing the Symphony IL-6 Test to rapidly measure IL-6 in whole blood in a near-patient setting that is intended to help healthcare professionals make better treatment decisions for patients with life threatening diseases. The Symphony IL-6 Test is designed to run on Bluejay’s Symphony System that is intended to address the need for simple, reliable, rapid near-patient testing. The Symphony System is based on a well-accepted test method (ELISA, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) using advances in nanotechnology and new approaches to microfluidics.

The Symphony System is designed to provide quantitative measurements of specific biomarkers to determine the need for additional patient care and monitoring, when used in combination with other test and laboratory measurements. The system does not require any sample prep and has been shown in published clinical studies to deliver results in about 24 minutes. This user-friendly system is expected to fit into ICU/near-patient settings without the need for dedicated staff to run a test. The system has been designed to measure test analytes using whole blood. Samples are collected and loaded into proprietary, test-specific cartridges. Bluejay has completed the planned clinical studies for the Symphony IL-6 Test which is currently a development stage product candidate.

“Efficient measurement of clinically relevant biomarkers in critical care settings may help medical professionals make more timely and effective treatment decisions,” said Neil Dey, Chief Executive Officer of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. “With the progress made in our clinical program for the Symphony IL-6 Test, we are closer to executing our mission of providing first-in-class, near-patient, laboratory quality tests using whole blood.”

