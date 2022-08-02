We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Aug 2022 - 12 Aug 2022
Medical Fair China 2022
11 Aug 2022 - 13 Aug 2022
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2022
12 Aug 2022 - 14 Aug 2022
SGCR WIRES 2022 – Singapore Congress of Radiology

High-Tech Vest for Monitoring Lung Function Could Speed Discharge of ICU Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Aug 2022
Print article
Image: Visual representation shows different lung areas and their ventilation situation (Photo courtesy of Fraunhofer IKTS)
Image: Visual representation shows different lung areas and their ventilation situation (Photo courtesy of Fraunhofer IKTS)

Patients with severe respiratory or lung diseases require intensive treatment and their lung function needs to be monitored on a continuous basis. For over 200 years, the stethoscope has been a standard tool for doctors who use them to listen very accurately to heartbeats and the lungs and, as a result, to diagnose illnesses. Now, the stethoscope is getting some help. A team of researchers has developed a technology whereby noises in the lungs are recorded using a textile vest with integrated acoustic sensors. The signals are then converted and displayed visually using software. In this way, patients can be discharged early from the intensive care unit (ICU) but can still be monitored continuously. The technology increases the options for diagnosis and improves the patient’s quality of life.

As part of the Pneumo.Vest project, researchers at Fraunhofer IKTS (Dresden, Germany) have developed a textile vest with integrated acoustic sensors, presenting a high-performance addition to the traditional stethoscope. Piezoceramic acoustic sensors have been incorporated into the front and back of the vest to register any noise produced by the lungs in the thorax, no matter how small. A software program records the signals and electronically amplifies them, while the lungs are depicted visually on a display. As the software knows the position of each individual sensor, it can attribute the data to its precise location. This produces a detailed acoustic and optical picture of the ventilation situation of all parts of the lungs. But what is particularly special about the system is that it collects and stores the data permanently, examinations can take place at any given time and in the absence of hospital staff.

Pneumo.Vest also indicates the status of the lungs over a period of time, for example over the previous 24 hours. Needless to say, traditional auscultation can also be carried out directly on the patients. However, instead of carrying out auscultation manually at different points with a stethoscope, a number of sensors are used simultaneously. Alongside the acoustic sensors, the software is at the core of the vest. It is responsible for storing, depicting and analyzing the data. It can be used by the doctor to view the acoustic events in specific individual areas of the lungs on the display. The use of algorithms in digital signal processing enables a targeted evaluation of acoustic signals. This means it is possible, for example, to filter out heartbeats or to amplify characteristic frequency ranges, making lung sounds, such as rustling or wheezing, much easier to hear.

On top of this, the researchers are now developing machine learning algorithms. In the future, these will be able to structure and classify complex ambient noises in the thorax. Then, the pneumologist will carry out the final assessment and diagnosis. Patients can also benefit from the digital sensor alternative. When wearing the vest, they can recover without requiring constant observation from medical staff. They can transfer to the general ward and possibly even be sent home and move about more or less freely. Despite this, the lungs are monitored continuously, and any sudden deterioration can be reported to medical personnel straight away. The technology was initially designed for respiratory patients, but it also works well for people in care facilities and for use in sleep laboratories. It can also be used to train young doctors in auscultation. The first tests have shown that the concept is successful in practice.

Pneumo.Vest is a product that is cut out for the increasingly strained situation at hospitals. Millions of patients with respiratory or lung diseases require inpatient treatment every year, with most of them connected to a ventilator for more than 24 hours. This does not take into account the current increase in respiratory patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of increasing life expectancy, the medical industry also expects the number of older patients with breathing problems to increase. With the help of the new technology, the burden on hospitals and, in particular, costly ICUs can be relieved as their beds will no longer be occupied for quite as long.

“Pneumo.Vest is not looking to make the stethoscope redundant and does not replace the skills of experienced pneumologists,” explained Ralf Schallert, project manager at Fraunhofer IKTS. “However, auscultation or even CT scans of the lungs only ever present a snapshot at the time of the examination. Our technology provides added value because it allows for the lungs to be monitored continuously in the same way as a long-term ECG, even if the patient is not attached to machines in the ICU but has instead been admitted to the general ward.”

Related Links:
Fraunhofer IKTS 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Poised to Transform Outcomes in Cardiovascular Health Care
AI Diagnostic Tool Identifies Sepsis Within 12 Hours After Hospital Admission
AI-Driven Heart Disease Detection Software to Identify Hidden Cardiovascular Con...
Image: AI speeds sepsis detection to prevent hundreds of deaths (Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University)

Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%

Sepsis occurs when an infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body. Inflammation can lead to blood clots and leaking blood vessels, and ultimately can cause organ damage or organ failure.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ultrathin Endoscope Fits inside Needle to Guide Minimally Invasive Surgery
Self-Expanding Peripheral Stent System Improves Implantation for Endovascular Tr...
Adjustable Clot Retriever Reduces Vessel Tension During Ischemic Stroke Treatmen...
Image: The results were published in the June issue of the Journal of Biophotonics (Photo courtesy of Washington University in St. Louis)

Endoscopy OCT Combined with AI Diagnoses Colon Cancer with High Accuracy

Screening for colon cancer now relies on human visual inspection of tissue during a colonoscopy procedure. This technique, however, does not detect and diagnose subsurface lesions. Now, a research team... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Sp...
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Image: Global endoscopy devices market was valued at over USD 31 billion in 2020 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and are... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE