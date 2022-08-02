High-Tech Vest for Monitoring Lung Function Could Speed Discharge of ICU Patients

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Bacteria-Based Biohybrid Microrobots Seek and Destroy Tumor Cells
- ‘Smart Necklace’ Biosensor Customized as Bioimplant Could Diagnose and Treat Brain Injury
- Single Cassette for Measurement of Lactate and Blood Gas Aids Rapid Sepsis Diagnosis
- Organ Biofabrication Breakthrough Could Pave Way for Artificial Bioengineered Hearts
- Biomolecular Anticoagulant Platform Could Revolutionize Heart Surgery
- Ultrathin Endoscope Fits inside Needle to Guide Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Self-Expanding Peripheral Stent System Improves Implantation for Endovascular Treatments
- Adjustable Clot Retriever Reduces Vessel Tension During Ischemic Stroke Treatment
- Integrated OR with Intelligent Volume Automation Technology Improves Safety of Clinical Alarm Systems
- Video Display Monitor Brings Range of Compatibility Options for Endoscopy and Surgical Suites
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI Poised to Transform Outcomes in Cardiovascular Health Care
- AI Diagnostic Tool Identifies Sepsis Within 12 Hours After Hospital Admission
- AI-Driven Heart Disease Detection Software to Identify Hidden Cardiovascular Conditions
- Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies
- AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients
- AI Algorithm Identifies Hospitalized Patients at Highest Risk of Dying From COVID-19