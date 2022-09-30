We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 Oct 2022 - 04 Oct 2022
ACEP22 – Scientific Assembly of the American College of Emergency Physicians
05 Oct 2022 - 08 Oct 2022
UAA 2022 – 19th Urological Association of Asia Congress
06 Oct 2022 - 09 Oct 2022
50th National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical Radiology (SIRM)

Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors and Implantable Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Three dimensional measurement of the all-mesh thermistor (Photo courtesy of Shinshu University)
Image: Three dimensional measurement of the all-mesh thermistor (Photo courtesy of Shinshu University)

On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs. Now, researchers have demonstrated how an important component of the sensors called a thermistor can be constructed using an ultrathin fiber-mesh, paving the way for ultraflexible and gas-permeable thermistors that can act as overheat prevention components for on-skin or implantable devices.

Thermistors are a type of resistor whose resistance significantly varies with temperature. For such thermistors to be applied for on-skin medical sensors, they must be stretchable and bendable down to several hundred micrometers. It is important for this technology to be able to wrap around a needle because sometimes sensors are attached to needles or catheters while in use. In order to achieve this, the thermistor needs to be ultrathin. Researchers at Shinshu University (Matsumoto, Japan) used a technique called electrospinning to create the ultrathin mesh-type polymer PTC thermistor. Electrospinning uses electricity to create tiny fibers. The fibers can be made out of different materials, but in this case, researchers used a solution of composite materials.

The newly designed thermistor was then tested to ensure it achieved similar performance capabilities of existing technology. Like typical film-type thermistors, the mesh-type polymer PTC thermistor showed an increase in resistance of three orders of magnitude, an important characteristic for preventing overheating and burns. By using a mesh structure, the thermistor also achieved transparency, which can help the sensors blend into the skin, and gas-permeability. Gas-permeability is necessary because it prevents irritation and discomfort. Even with this fiber layer, which serves to give the mesh structure and additional heat sensing, the thermistor remained very thin. This is important because any wearable medical device must be able to withstand bending and when the device is thinner, there is less strain.

Though this thermistor technology is promising, more research will need to be done to make this a reliable alternative to the current thermistor technology on the market. A mesh-type thermistor has a high initial resistance value due to its limited number of conductive paths. The researchers proposed that reducing the spacing between fibers in the mesh or increasing the number of electrodes used could resolve some of these problems, but additional testing will need to be done.

“An overheat protection circuit is required to avoid burning biological tissues during the operation of flexible devices. One candidate is a polymer positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor, which has a large increase in resistance within a narrow temperature range,” said Chihiro Okutani, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Shinshu University in Japan. “For such thermistors to be applied for on-skin medical sensors, they must be stretchable and bendable down to several hundred micrometers. However, it is still challenging to fabricate a thermistor whose temperature characteristics do not deteriorate when wrapped around a needle with a bending radius of less than 1 mm.”

“We also demonstrated the operation of the thermistor wrapped around a 280-micrometer needle by fabricating the fibers on a 1.4 micrometer ultrathin film,” added Okutani. “Our next step is practical applications of the developed thermistors. We believe that the ultraflexible and gas-permeable thermistors can act as overheat prevention components for on-skin or implantable devices, which make flexible sensors safer to operate and more reliable.”

Related Links:
Shinshu University 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Treats Epilepsy
Implantable Shock Absorber Can Prevent or Delay Knee Replacement in Osteoarthritis...
VR in the OR May Serve as Effective Adjunct to Anesthesia for Surgical Procedures...
Image: The POINT Kinguide robotic-assisted surgical system has made its debut in the US (Photo courtesy of Point Robotics)

First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-Held Robot Makes Worldwide Debut

The world’s first ever hand-held robot framework equipped with a parallel manipulator for orthopedic application has made its worldwide debut in the U.S. Point Robotics MedTech Inc. (Taipei, Taiwan) has... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE