Diagnostic Blood Test More than Halves Hospital Length of Stay for Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Oct 2022
Image: New data shows heart failure treatment guided by Daxor’s BVA-100 lowers hospital length of stay by 55% (Photo courtesy of Daxor)
Effective management of patients hospitalized for heart failure remains problematic despite advances in medical therapy. Hospitals and clinicians struggle with readmissions, mortality and wasted resources. There is a need for accurate, actionable data to allow clinicians to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, thereby improving outcomes and reducing duration and cost of care. Now, new data has validated the benefits of a diagnostic blood test in reducing hospital length of stay (LOS) for heart failure patients.

Daxor Corporation’s (Oak Ridge, TN, USA) BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) is the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment.

In the latest study titled “Length of Stay After Blood Volume Analysis in Hospitalized Heart Failure” compared both hospital admission and discharge dates, allowing the calculation of pre- and post-BVA LOS for all patients. Those who received BVA-guided treatment on the day of admission to the hospital had a highly significant (p <0.001) lower total LOS than controls (2.04 vs. 4.56 days) and significantly improved outcomes (lower 30-day readmissions and 365-day mortality).

“This important study shows that BVA has the ability to help clinicians treat patients more effectively so that they get out of the hospital faster and have better results in terms of mortality and readmission when compared to those who did not receive BVA-guided care. Annual costs for HF treatment are estimated at USD 30.7 billion and expected to grow to nearly USD 70 billion by 2030 if we fail to improve on current treatment outcomes. Notably, in-hospital care comprises the majority of costs across all HF categories, averaging USD 14,000 per admission,” stated Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

“The clinical evidence continues to demonstrate that our innovative BVA-100 blood test uniquely allows physicians to understand underlying HF blood volume derangements, providing them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care,” added Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation.

Daxor Corporation 


