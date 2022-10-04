New Guidance Recommends Coronary CTA as First-Line Test when Treating Acute Chest Pain in ED

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
- Vein Visualization Device Allows Clinicians to Accurately View Center-Line Regardless of Distance
- Fecal Transplantation an Effective Remedy for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections
- New Chip Technology Paves Way for Tiny Wearable Devices to Detect and Measure Biomarkers
- Injectable Hydrogel for Plugging Aneurysms Advances Treatment of Vascular Conditions
- Easy-To-Use Online Tool Predicts Complications in Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy
- Novel Endoscopic Hemostasis System Improves Visibility and Controls Upper GI Bleeding
- First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-Held Robot Makes Worldwide Debut
- World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Treats Epilepsy
- Implantable Shock Absorber Can Prevent or Delay Knee Replacement in Osteoarthritis Patients
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
- Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care
- Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures
- Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Screening Procedure
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women
- AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
- AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
- AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive VR
- Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
- Vein Visualization Device Allows Clinicians to Accurately View Center-Line Regardless of Distance
- Fecal Transplantation an Effective Remedy for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections
- New Chip Technology Paves Way for Tiny Wearable Devices to Detect and Measure Biomarkers
- Injectable Hydrogel for Plugging Aneurysms Advances Treatment of Vascular Conditions
- Easy-To-Use Online Tool Predicts Complications in Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy
- Novel Endoscopic Hemostasis System Improves Visibility and Controls Upper GI Bleeding
- First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-Held Robot Makes Worldwide Debut
- World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Treats Epilepsy
- Implantable Shock Absorber Can Prevent or Delay Knee Replacement in Osteoarthritis Patients
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
- Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care
- Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures
- Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Screening Procedure
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women
- AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
- AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
- AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive VR
- Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants