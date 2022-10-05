We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Oct 2022 - 09 Oct 2022
50th National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical Radiology (SIRM)
07 Oct 2022 - 10 Oct 2022
JFR 2022 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie
07 Oct 2022 - 11 Oct 2022
EAPS 2022 – 9th Congress of the European Academy of Paediatric Societies

MRI Identifies Patients at Higher Risk for Cardiac Sarcoidosis-Related Adverse Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: MRI identifies patients with sarcoidosis at risk for bad cardiac outcomes (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Medical School)
Image: MRI identifies patients with sarcoidosis at risk for bad cardiac outcomes (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Medical School)

Cardiac sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory heart disease that can result in rhythm disturbances and heart failure. Researchers have now found that patients with certain features on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart are at much higher risk for cardiac sarcoidosis-related adverse outcomes. These patients may benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Meanwhile, other features identified patients at very low risk who might not benefit from the device.

In this largest study yet of suspected cardiac sarcoidosis investigated by cardiac MRI, the researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis, MN, USA) studied 504 patients. The MRI features were based on the research team’s previously published study that described features of cardiac damage in the hearts of patients with cardiac sarcoidosis who had suddenly died or needed heart transplantation. Researchers note that these findings should be replicated in other, more diverse, cohorts. Whether clinical management guided by these cardiac MRI features improves outcomes in patients with suspected cardiac sarcoidosis should be prospectively tested in a randomized trial.

“Late gadolinium enhancement on cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging is often used to diagnose cardiac sarcoidosis. Our research shows that not all patients with late gadolinium enhancement on cardiac MRI have the same risk of adverse outcomes, particularly ventricular arrhythmias,” said Chetan Shenoy, MBBS, MS, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and the lead author of the study. “We believe our findings will help optimize the clinical care of patients with suspected cardiac sarcoidosis, and consequently, lead to better outcomes.”

Related Links:
University of Minnesota Medical School


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
Vein Visualization Device Allows Clinicians to Accurately View Center-Line Regar...
Fecal Transplantation an Effective Remedy for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections...
Image: Three dimensional measurement of the all-mesh thermistor (Photo courtesy of Shinshu University)

Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors and Implantable Devices

On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Easy-To-Use Online Tool Predicts Complications in Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy...
Novel Endoscopic Hemostasis System Improves Visibility and Controls Upper GI Ble...
First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-Held Robot Makes Worldwide Debut
Image: Engineers have developed a process that enables soft robots to grow like plants (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota)

Soft Robotic System Can Grow Like Plants to Allow Surgical Access to Hard-To-Reach Areas

Soft robotics is an emerging field where robots are made of soft, pliable materials as opposed to rigid ones. Soft growing robots can create new material and “grow” as they move. These machines could be... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Diagnostic Wearables Redefining Entire Fields of Medical Monitoring, Finds Global...
International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Image: Differentiated stapling technology for bariatric surgery (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)

Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA), which has... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE