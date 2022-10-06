We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

MRSA/SA PCR Rapid Test Quickly Diagnoses Methicillin Resistance at Point of Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2022
Image: Vivalytic test MRSA/SA provides quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at POC (Photo courtesy of Bosch)
Image: Vivalytic test MRSA/SA provides quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at POC (Photo courtesy of Bosch)

Methicillin-resistant (MRSA) is a major multi-resistant nosocomial pathogen worldwide with the WHO estimating that the mortality rate of patient infection rates is around 50% higher compared with patients who have been infected by non-resistant Staphylococcus aureus strains. Moreover, the extensive period of hospitalization, morbidity, and the associated medical costs increase significantly with an MRSA infection. The treatment on the front line today looks at increasing empirical antibiotic prescribing and increasing drug-resistant outbreaks. Speed is key here - since the result of diagnostics with culture sampling, which is the current traditional method for MRSA testing is only available after one to three days. Now, a new test for the quick diagnosis of MRSA at the point of the care not only provides rapid RT-PCR results in 53 minutes but differentiates whether the bacterial strain is MRSA or methicillin-sensitive (MSAA) which promotes targeted therapy.

The new MRSA/SA rapid test on Vivalytic by Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Waiblingen, Germany), a point of care platform brought to the market by Randox Laboratories (Crumlin, UK), delivers reliable results in under an hour directly at the point of care and is therefore, particularly suitable for use in accident and emergency units. Since the result of diagnostics with cultures is only available after one to three days, this PCR test for the point of care is ideal as an additional tool when speed is of the essence.

The quick and reliable diagnosis of whether the bacteria strain is MSSA or MRSA-resistant is also important in emergency situations. Waiting times for operations can, on the one hand, be reduced, while on the other enabling a decision on effective antibiotic treatment on this basis. This ability contributes to preventing contamination, breaking the chain of infection, and avoiding other resistances, which can, in turn, positively impact the treatment procedure and costs. Last but not least, unnecessary isolation measures, which are not only complex and expensive, but also put patients under even more pressure, can be avoided.

The advantages of PCR rapid tests administered with the aid of Bosch’s Vivalytic platform lie not only in the quick analysis time, but also in the ease of handling The Vivalytic system is a fully automated, cartridge-based platform capable of both Hi-Plex and Lo-Plex infectious disease testing. Each easy-to-use cartridge contains all necessary reagents, is fully-sealed to minimize risk and can be conveniently stored at room temperature. The Vivalytic consolidates the full molecular workflow into a small benchtop platform, capable of extraction, PCR amplification and detection. It follows an easy four step process from sample entry to results and with the gold standard PCR testing. With most up to date technology, the Vivalytic has wireless connectivity, with no peripherals required, making a unique space saving and hygienic solution. Handling and utilization are simple and medical professionals require only minimal training.

Related Links:
Randox Laboratories 
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH 


