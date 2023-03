First Commercially Available Lab-Based Blood Test to Help Evaluate Concussion

A bump, blow, or whiplash to the head is the main cause of traumatic brain injury (TBI), which can lead to short- and long-term detrimental effects. People affected by TBI may experience impaired memory, movement, sensation (such as hearing and vision), and emotional function (such as psychological symptoms and personality changes). The effects of TBI can last for a few days post-injury or become permanent. For a long time, the process for standard concussion evaluation has remained the same, where the physician relies on subjective Glasgow Coma Scale assessments and CT scans to detect brain tissue damage or lesions. Now, the first commercially available laboratory TBI blood test in the U.S. helps doctors evaluate patients with concussion by ruling out the need for a CT scan.

Abbott Diagnostics (Lake Bluff, IL, USA) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the first commercially available laboratory TBI blood test, making it widely available to hospitals in the U.S. The Alinity i TBI test measures complementary biomarkers in blood plasma and serum - Ubiquitin C-terminal Hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1) and Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP), that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury. It provides test results with 96.7% sensitivity and 99.4% negative predictive value. By testing for these two biomarkers immediately after an injury, health care providers can decide on the appropriate next steps and devise a treatment plan for the patients. The test is for use to aid in the evaluation of patients, 18 years of age or older, presenting with suspected mild traumatic brain injury (Glasgow Coma Scale score 13-15) within 12 hours of injury, to assist in determining the need for a CT (computed tomography) scan of the head. The test had earlier received European Union clearance and has been available in markets outside the U.S. since 2021.

The test, which runs on Abbott's Alinity i laboratory instrument, will provide clinicians with an objective way to quickly assess individuals with mild TBIs, also known as concussions. The Alinity i test can be used when a patient shows up to the hospital with a suspected mTBI within 12 hours of injury. A blood sample is drawn from the arm and sent to the lab for preparation and the test is run on the Alinity i instrument. Results are available in as little as 18 minutes and shared with the treating healthcare provider for evaluation. For those with negative results, it rules out the need for a CT scan and can eliminate wait time at the hospital. The test measures two biomarkers in the blood that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury. Having a blood test available could help reduce the number of unnecessary CT scans by up to 40%, potentially reducing costs to the healthcare system and the patient as well as the amount of time they spend in the emergency department.

"People sometimes minimize a hit to the head, thinking it's no big deal. Others wonder if a visit to the doctor or emergency room for a possible concussion will provide them with meaningful answers or care," said Beth McQuiston, M.D., medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business. "Now that this test will be widely available in labs across the country, medical centers will be able to offer an objective blood test than can aid in concussion assessment. That's great news for both doctors and people who are trying to find out if they have suffered a traumatic brain injury."

