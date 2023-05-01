We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
04 May 2023 - 07 May 2023
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2023 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
07 May 2023 - 08 May 2023
ECTES 2023 – 22nd Congress of the European Society for Trauma & Emergency Surgery (ESTES)
08 May 2023 - 12 May 2023
SIOP Europe 2023– 4th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 May 2023
Print article
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent of tumors and cancer growth. This approach results in nearly 50% of patients experiencing a loss of sexual or urinary function. Now, an FDA-approved prostate cancer management platform combines patient-specific data from prostate imaging, biopsies, and pathology into deep-learning algorithms to create a personalized cancer estimation map. The 3D, AI-generated map helps physicians visualize the location of the cancer for treatment decision-making and intervention planning.

Avenda Health’s (Santa Monica, CA, USA) Unfold AI is an AI-powered cancer management platform that utilizes a patient's diagnostic data to determine the extent of the disease and create a cancer probability map with optimal treatment margins. Unlike existing AI products for prostate cancer that primarily aid in diagnosis, Unfold AI targets urologists to assist in deciding the best treatment strategy based on each patient's specific tumor after diagnosis. After a patient undergoes an MRI and biopsy, their data is uploaded into Unfold AI, and a physician verifies the information. The platform then generates a 3D cancer estimation map, which can guide physicians in making treatment decisions and, if necessary, create a virtual treatment plan.

Current standard care for prostate cancer includes surgery, radiation, or annual biopsies for monitoring. Cancer is treated as a whole-gland disease, despite prostate cancer being extremely localized. However, these treatments can harm structures vital to sexual and urinary function, and some patients may require additional therapy within five years. Unfold AI helps urologists determine the most suitable course of action by providing a visual representation of the likely extent of the disease and the margin for targeted therapy, which is not achievable through standard care.

Avenda validated Unfold AI's algorithms by comparing the cancer estimation maps to surgical pathology slides and by having physicians assess cases using both standard care and Unfold AI. The platform's algorithms were trained on hundreds of thousands of diagnostic patient data points and validated using held-out datasets from separate institutions. Clinical studies have shown that Unfold AI improved urologists' sensitivity in identifying the tumor's extent to over 98%. In clinical trials, guidance from the platform led to changes in treatment recommendations in 28% of cases, often towards more localized treatments. Unfold AI allows for multiple treatment options, including active surveillance, whole-gland treatments, and soft tissue laser ablation.

"Our mission at Avenda Health is to create a better quality of life for prostate cancer patients and to give urologists a clearer view of the cancer so we can better treat our patients. Unfold AI will improve clinical care and decision-making," said Dr. Leonard Marks, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Avenda Health.

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
12-Channel Resting ECG
Cardio M Plus
New
Air Oxygen Mixer
MaxVenturi
New
Multidirectional Intensive Phototherapy Device
Bilisphere 360 Led

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment...
World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Tre...
Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient...
Image: The fabric becomes conductive when coated with a special `breathable` metallic layer (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart Signals

A team of international scientists has developed a self-repairing metallic coating treatment for clothing and wearable textiles that can repel bacteria and even monitor a person's electrocardiogram (ECG)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Int...
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain...
Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
Image: CORI Digital Tensioner lets surgeons measure the ligament tension in a knee prior to cutting bone (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)

First of Its Kind Handheld Digital Tensioning Device for Robotically-Enabled Total Knee Arthroplasty Reduces Variability

Traditional total knee arthroplasty has proven to be an effective treatment for advanced arthritis, as it alleviates pain and boasts long-term durability. Nevertheless, over half of the patients experience... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single...
Image: PA-100 AST System (Photo courtesy of Sysmex Europe)

Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient Settings

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are highly prevalent infectious diseases, impacting an estimated 150 million people worldwide. Typically, these infections are treated with antimicrobial drugs.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE