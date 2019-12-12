We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: ET patient about to undergo MRgFUS (Photo courtesy of Federico Bruno/ University of L`Aquila)
Image: ET patient about to undergo MRgFUS (Photo courtesy of Federico Bruno/ University of L`Aquila)
Magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) can improve quality of life in people with essential tremor (ET) or Parkinson's disease (PD) tremor, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of L'Aquila (Italy) conducted a study involving 39 patients (average age 64.5 years), who suffered from disabling tremors for an average of more than 10 years, and that had not responded to treatment. The patients (18 with ET and 21 with PD) were evaluated for tremor severity and quality of life before MRgFUS thalamotomy, immediately after treatment, and over the course of the ensuing year. The procedures were performed with the InSightec (Dallas, TX, USA) ExAblate Neuro device, under guidance of a 3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

The results showed that in 95% of the patients, substantial and immediate reduction of tremor severity was seen, which was sustained during follow-up evaluations. Patient response to treatment, which was measured by calculating fractional anisotropy values in the ventral intermediate nucleus, correlated with the severity of tremors changes under the Fahn-Tolosa-Marin scale. Quality of life improved substantially in both the ET and PD groups. The study was presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), held during December 2019 in Chicago (IL, USA).

“As a minimally invasive approach, focused ultrasound has advantages over deep brain stimulation, including a reduced risk of complications from bleeding and infections,” said lead author radiologist Federico Bruno, MD, of the department of biotechnological and applied clinical sciences at the University of L'Aquila. “Another advantage is the immediate effect this treatment provides, unlike deep brain stimulation which requires a break-in period for the electrostimulation. Additionally, treatment with MRgFUS requires shorter hospitalization, and is a fairly well-tolerated procedure even by more fragile patients.”

“Currently, MRgFUS thalamotomy is only available at a limited number of sites worldwide. Few patients know of this treatment option so far, and there are not many specialized centers equipped with the required technology,” concluded Dr. Bruno. “The clinical application of this technique for neurological diseases is an absolute novelty. Improvements in neuroimaging techniques that allow for greater precision and detail in planning, implementation, and monitoring over time of the treatment should also expand its availability.”

MRgFUS thalamotomy is an incisionless interventional radiology procedure in which focused beams of sound energy are used to heat and destroy the thalamus. The procedure gives relief to the opposite side of the body, meaning that treatment to the right side of the brain would relieve tremors on the left side of the body, and vice versa.

Related Links:
University of L'Aquila
InSightec



Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Device Aids Wound Management
Vibro-Acoustic Air Pressure System Clears the Airways
Suspended Animation Successfully Induced in Surgical Patient
Image: A small patch help monitor patients vital signs remotely (Photo courtesy of VivaLNK)

Reusable ECG Patch Analyzes Human Vitals and Biometrics

A novel wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) patch combines multiple vitals and biometrics into a single platform for continuous patient monitoring. Weighing just 7.5 grams, the VivaLNK (Campbell, CA, USA)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Meshes Impregnated with Manuka Honey Fight Infections
New System Facilitates Tympanostomy Tube Delivery
Low Profile Stent Graft Aids Patients with Aortic Disease
Image: Bariatric surgery can reverse heart dysfunction (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Bariatric Surgery Reverses Subclinical Heart Disease

A new study suggests that weight loss surgery can benefit subclinical myocardial function in the severely obese, both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). Researchers at the Quebec Heart and Lung... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
ZOLL Medical Completes Acquisition of Cardiac Science
Image: IoT applications offer advantages to health care providers and patients, which can greatly improve healthcare options and services (Photo courtesy of Datafloq).

IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2023

The global IoT-enabled healthcare equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 29.9% annually from USD 18.8 billion in 2018 to USD 69.7 billion in 2023, driven by digitization during the forecast period.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE