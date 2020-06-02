Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms

An intelligent care robot provides a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of COVID-19 symptoms in under 10 seconds.The new solution, a joint venture between Vayyar Imaging (Tel Aviv, Israel) and of Meditemi (Hong Kong), will equip Meditemi health robots with Vayyar's 4D intelligent radiofrequency (RF) sensors, which cover imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip. When a person approaches the robot, standing within one meter of it, it performs a quick, touchless scan to analyze heart rate (BPM), respiratory rate (RPM), BPM and RPM waveforms, and temperature. The robot's dashboard then displays key vital signs in real-time, and a concomitant COVID-19 infection risk level.The intelligent robots can function in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions, bringing a holistic COVID detection solution to the community that can restore confidence by providing a fast, automatic screening process in any public space, for example in building entrances, factories, public transport, airports, trade shows and border crossings. Zero staff involvement or sanitation requirements are involved. In addition, Meditemi robots will enable seniors monitoring in their residences and alert caregivers of emergency situations (such as falls) or health deterioration.“Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives,” said Ofer Familier, General Manager of Vayyar Home. “Following successful collaborations with Israel's Ministries of Defense and Health, we are thrilled to be coupling our health sensor technology with Meditemi to provide solutions to bring people back to work and also help monitor our parents and grandparents at their homes.”“Meditemi robot together with Vayyar technology will help doctors and nurses in providing treatment and giving advice to patients without touching or getting close to the patient, in order to reduce virus infection risks for medical personnel,” said Rafael Aviram, President and CEO of Meditemi.The rapidly ageing population is bringing new challenges to society worldwide. Care institutions and hospitals are facing serious staffing shortages, as fewer and fewer people choose to become healthcare professionals, while at the same time the number of people suffering from morbidities is constantly on the rise.