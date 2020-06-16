Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care

A proprietary elbow with a self-sealing valve allows clinicians to perform procedures through the ventilation mask without interrupting therapeutic pressure.The ReddyPort (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) Elbow is designed to replace the standard elbow on a non-invasive ventilation (NIV) mask. Featuring a patented self-sealing valve, the ReddyPort Elbow fits onto a range of compatible masks via standard NIV tubing, providing easy access to the oral cavity while maintaining therapeutic pressures. The patented valve seals on its own under ventilator air pressure and self-reverts to the closed position, and also includes an anti-asphyxia valve.In combination with the ReddyPort NIV maintenance kit, the Elbow allows cleaning and moisturizing of the patient's mouth without mask removal, helping to reduce the risk of infection and improve patient satisfaction. The NIV maintenance kit includes everything needed for oral hygiene, without the risk and time required to remove the patient’s mask. A companion product is the ReddyPort Microphone, which empowers patients to speak up and share their needs. It eliminates the frustration and fear that comes from not being able to hear the patient behind the mask.“We can help patients in Europe who struggle tolerating NIV therapy due to known issues while wearing the mask, including dry-mouth, phlegm build-up, and difficulty communicating,” said Scott Bostick, CEO of ReddyPort. “ReddyPort Elbow and oral care products help improve tolerance, patient compliance, and comfort, leading to more successful NIV. Supporting a successful NIV is especially important now as clinicians need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.”NIV refers to all modalities that assist ventilation without the use of an endotracheal tube. It is primarily aimed at minimizing patient discomfort and the complications associated with invasive ventilation. It is often used in cardiac disease, exacerbations of chronic pulmonary disease (CPD), sleep apnea, and neuromuscular diseases. NIV refers only to the patient interface, and not the mode of ventilation used; modes may include spontaneous or control modes and may be either pressure or volume modes.