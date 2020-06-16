We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Jun 2020 - 26 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
Omnia Health Live
23 Jun 2020 - 27 Jun 2020
CARS 2020 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
24 Jun 2020 - 26 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
SIIM 2020 – Annual Meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine

Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: The ReddyPort Elbow being used to perform oral hygiene (Photo courtesy of ReddyPort)
Image: The ReddyPort Elbow being used to perform oral hygiene (Photo courtesy of ReddyPort)
A proprietary elbow with a self-sealing valve allows clinicians to perform procedures through the ventilation mask without interrupting therapeutic pressure.

The ReddyPort (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) Elbow is designed to replace the standard elbow on a non-invasive ventilation (NIV) mask. Featuring a patented self-sealing valve, the ReddyPort Elbow fits onto a range of compatible masks via standard NIV tubing, providing easy access to the oral cavity while maintaining therapeutic pressures. The patented valve seals on its own under ventilator air pressure and self-reverts to the closed position, and also includes an anti-asphyxia valve.

In combination with the ReddyPort NIV maintenance kit, the Elbow allows cleaning and moisturizing of the patient's mouth without mask removal, helping to reduce the risk of infection and improve patient satisfaction. The NIV maintenance kit includes everything needed for oral hygiene, without the risk and time required to remove the patient’s mask. A companion product is the ReddyPort Microphone, which empowers patients to speak up and share their needs. It eliminates the frustration and fear that comes from not being able to hear the patient behind the mask.

“We can help patients in Europe who struggle tolerating NIV therapy due to known issues while wearing the mask, including dry-mouth, phlegm build-up, and difficulty communicating,” said Scott Bostick, CEO of ReddyPort. “ReddyPort Elbow and oral care products help improve tolerance, patient compliance, and comfort, leading to more successful NIV. Supporting a successful NIV is especially important now as clinicians need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NIV refers to all modalities that assist ventilation without the use of an endotracheal tube. It is primarily aimed at minimizing patient discomfort and the complications associated with invasive ventilation. It is often used in cardiac disease, exacerbations of chronic pulmonary disease (CPD), sleep apnea, and neuromuscular diseases. NIV refers only to the patient interface, and not the mode of ventilation used; modes may include spontaneous or control modes and may be either pressure or volume modes.

Related Links:
ReddyPort


Print article
Radcal

Latest Patient Care News

Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Dialysis Patients Have Higher COVID-19 Mortality Rates
UV Cube Disinfects Handheld Equipment and Devices
New Workstation Helps Meet COVID-19 Care Demands
Image: Surfaces Play Major Role in SARS-CoV-2 Transmission (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Surfaces Play Major Role in SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

A new study claims that without effective surface cleaning, viruses can easily be disseminated by surface-mediated transmission. Researchers at University College London (UCL, United Kingdom) and Great... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Scoring Angioplasty Platform Dilates Calcified Vessels
Modified ACL Reconstruction Technique Reduces Re-Injury Risk
Novel Knee System Helps Patients Rediscover Movement
Image: The DiLumen Endolumenal Interventional Platform (EIP) (Photo courtesy of Lumendi)

Double-Balloon Platform Facilitates Internal Appendectomy

A disposable system that attaches to a traditional standard endoscope allows an appendectomy procedure to be performed completely within the intestine. The Lumendi (Westport, CT, USA) DiLumen Endolumenal... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Image: Medical Fair Asia 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9 – 11 December 2020 (Photo courtesy of Medical Fair Asia)

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 is set to take place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, with the exhibition featuring the latest medical technology and innovations, and healthcare equipment... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE