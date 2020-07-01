Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles.The JN White (Perry, NY, USA) SnaggleClaw and SnaggleClaw Mini are multipurpose antimicrobial tools that provide safe alternatives to touching in everyday activities, and help prevent personal contact with the germs and viruses. Features include a range of colors and designs; a built-In light emitting diode (LED) light to illuminate surfaces, buttons, and more; an ergonomic design that fits all hand sizes; operational on all touchscreens, including capacitive touch; and a slim profile for easy portability. The SnaggleClaw Mini shares many features, but lacks an LED.JN White also manufactures social distancing full color floor graphics that are made to withstand heavy pedestrian traffic and cleaners, including floor buffers, chemicals, waxes, solvents, and wax strippers, but can also be easily removed. In addition, they manufacture a range personal protective equipment (PPE), including KN95 and cloth face masks, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) protective shields, and comfort mask extender that eliminate the fatigue on the ears caused by mask straps. All products are available in kits.“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, JN White moved into the development and production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said Jason Aymerich, president of JN White. “JN White continues to innovate where the market has a need. Providing solutions in the PPE space furthers the firm's commitment to helping our country stay strong.”SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus; as such, it is very susceptible to most cleaning agents, which destroys the envelope and deactivates the virus. When left untreated, however, SARS-CoV-2 remains viable for up to 72 hours on plastic and steel surfaces, and for up to eight hours on copper and cardboard surfaces.