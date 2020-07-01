We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
05 Jul 2020 - 08 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ESHRE 2020 – 36th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology
07 Jul 2020 - 09 Jul 2020
SEACare 2020 – 23rd Southeast Asian Healthcare & Pharma Show
11 Jul 2020 - 15 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ISTH 2020 Congress - The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH).

Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)
An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles.

The JN White (Perry, NY, USA) SnaggleClaw and SnaggleClaw Mini are multipurpose antimicrobial tools that provide safe alternatives to touching in everyday activities, and help prevent personal contact with the germs and viruses. Features include a range of colors and designs; a built-In light emitting diode (LED) light to illuminate surfaces, buttons, and more; an ergonomic design that fits all hand sizes; operational on all touchscreens, including capacitive touch; and a slim profile for easy portability. The SnaggleClaw Mini shares many features, but lacks an LED.

JN White also manufactures social distancing full color floor graphics that are made to withstand heavy pedestrian traffic and cleaners, including floor buffers, chemicals, waxes, solvents, and wax strippers, but can also be easily removed. In addition, they manufacture a range personal protective equipment (PPE), including KN95 and cloth face masks, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) protective shields, and comfort mask extender that eliminate the fatigue on the ears caused by mask straps. All products are available in kits.

“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, JN White moved into the development and production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said Jason Aymerich, president of JN White. “JN White continues to innovate where the market has a need. Providing solutions in the PPE space furthers the firm's commitment to helping our country stay strong.”

SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus; as such, it is very susceptible to most cleaning agents, which destroys the envelope and deactivates the virus. When left untreated, however, SARS-CoV-2 remains viable for up to 72 hours on plastic and steel surfaces, and for up to eight hours on copper and cardboard surfaces.

Related Links:
JN White


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Convalescent Plasma Improves COVID-19 Survival Rates
Ultrasound Device Offers an Alternative to Analgesics
Healthcare Systems May Benefit from Elastomeric Masks
Image: Placing COVID-19 patients in prone position helps respiration (Photo ocurtesy of Getty Images)

Proning Position Helps COVID-19 Patients Breathe

Oxygenation improved in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 with severe hypoxemic respiratory failure when they were placed on their stomach, according to a new study. Researchers at Columbia University... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Portable Heart Boxes Enables Safer Transplantation
New Device Conserves Blood During Surgery
Double-Balloon Platform Facilitates Internal Appendectomy
Image: The INTELLIO connected tower solution facilitates sports medicine (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)

Connected Tower Solution Improved Operating Room Efficiency

A novel operating room (OR) wireless connectivity solution remotely controls multiple orthopedic medicine systems from outside the sterile field. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) INTELLIO... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE