Heated Air Filter Kills SARS-CoV-2 Instantly

- MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
- Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
- Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC Use
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
- Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- New Surface Coating Painted on Common Objects Inactivates 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 Virus in One Hour
- Nano-Laser Technology Could Eliminate Coronavirus from Bodies of COVID-19 Patients
- BD Receives Orders for 177 Million Injection Devices in Anticipation of COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
- China’s CanSino Biologics Reports Promising Early Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Data
- Merck Collaborates with IRBM to Develop Novel Peptide Therapeutics Against Coronavirus