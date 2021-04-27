We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Hemodialysis Catheter Maintains Long-Term Patency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Apr 2021
Image: The Pristine Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheter (Photo courtesy of BD)
An innovative hemodialysis catheter with a unique lumen design can maintain primary patency rates for up to 180 days.

The BD (Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) Pristine Long-Term 15.5F hemodialysis catheter boasts a side-hole free symmetric Y-Tip distal lumen, which is aimed to minimize thrombus adhesion (a problem commonly associated with side-hole catheters), facilitate blood clot aspiration prior to hemodialysis, and minimize recirculation rates in both forward and reverse flows. In a prospective feasibility study, which followed 45 patients who received the Pristine Catheter for six months, all catheters were patent at 60-days, and 90.9% remained patent at 180-days post procedure.

“The BD Pristine Catheter adds to our diversified portfolio of products in support of clinicians who care for patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) who require hemodialysis,” said Padraic O'Brien, worldwide president of peripheral intervention at BD. “This exciting technology is highly complementary to our current ESKD portfolio, and will enable us to offer a differentiated product that can help to improve the patient experience.”

“A majority of hemodialysis patients in the United States start their treatment with a catheter, and many of those catheter-dependent patients will suffer a catheter-related complication at some point during treatment, which can adversely impact the patient and create additional healthcare system costs,” said Michael Tal, MD, founder of Pristine Access Technologies (Israel), and inventor of the Pristine Catheter. “The Pristine Catheter was designed with hemodialysis patients in mind and to help address some of these concerns.”

While an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) remains the preferred access option for patients on hemodialysis therapy, these often can take four months or longer to mature, and a catheter is often required during this time period; but more than 40% of such patients develop a venous obstruction. Many patients, in fact, prefer a catheter over an AVF, for reasons that include inadequate preparation for dialysis, phobia or avoidance of surgery, or fear of needles (since the connection to the dialysis machine via a catheter does not require needles).

