ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Sep 2021 - 29 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
EASD 2021 – 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes
28 Sep 2021 - 01 Oct 2021
ESVS 2021 – 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Vascular Surgery
29 Sep 2021 - 01 Oct 2021
Expo Med 2021.

All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Sep 2021
Image: The MEDS-P2210-P200 touch FHD medical computer (Photo courtesy of Portwell)
Image: The MEDS-P2210-P200 touch FHD medical computer (Photo courtesy of Portwell)
Two new sealed medical computers are operated via a highly responsive touch screen that also provides clear and precise medical images.

The American Portwell Technology (Portwell; Fremont, CA, USA) MEDS-P2210-P200 (21.5″) and MEDS-P2410-P200 (23.8″) battery powered all-in-one medical computers feature a flat capacitive multi-touch screen, both finger and glove operation, and hot-swappable batteries. Other features include a FHD (1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio) diagnostic panel; a fanless design with reliable thermal regulation; an anti-microbial front bezel and enclosure; dual storage, with an M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2.5″ swappable drive; and an unobtrusive dim reading light.

To support a 24/7 stable run time, which requires swapping batteries at least once, the new medical computers utilizes three hot-swappable Li-ion batteries at 243Wh capacity. Both units are powered by an 8th Gen Intel CPU. Connectivity features include four PCIe expansion slots, an M.2 Key E slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LAN/COM/USB, and AG Film ports; a radiofrequency identification (RFID) and smart card reader; an optional 5MP webcam; a FHD capture card; and a 3-slot battery charger as an optional accessory.

“We had one main purpose in mind, and that was to improve the healthcare professional's patient workflow with smarter, versatile, and mobile care without any operational downtime,” said Jack Lam, senior product marketing director at Portwell. “Not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a certification-ready medical-certified touch computer solution, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long product life span support inherent with these Portwell products.”

Applications for hot-swappable battery-powered medical all-in-one computers include surgical imaging control, surgical planning stations, anesthesia stations, mobile nurse workstation-on-wheels, patient bedside infotainment, healthcare telemedicine, inpatient management, patient vital sign monitoring systems, smart electronic medical record (EMR) management, mobile pharmacy workstations, and clinical lab equipment control.

American Portwell Technology


