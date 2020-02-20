We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
FUJIFILM Italia S.P.A

Download Mobile App




3D Skin Printer Covers Large Burn Wound Areas

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: The disposable deposition head of the bio-ink printer (Photo courtesy of UT)
Image: The disposable deposition head of the bio-ink printer (Photo courtesy of UT)
A new study describes how a novel bio-ink printer forms a uniform sheet of mesenchymal stroma cells (MSCs) over burn areas, promoting skin regeneration and reducing scarring.

Under development at the University of Toronto (UT; Canada) and Sunnybrook Research Institute (Sunnybrook; Toronto, Canada), the current prototype of the hand-held device includes a microfluidic print-head that forms tissue in situ, depositing and setting the MSCs in place in two minutes or less. A soft wheel follows the track of the print-head, allowing better control for wider wounds. To ensure sterilization, the print-head is disposable.

In porcine pre-clinical models of a full-thickness burn, the researchers successfully delivered MSCs and stromal cell-containing fibrin sheets directly to the wound bed, improving re-epithelialization, dermal cell repopulation, and neovascularization. The researchers also demonstrated conformal delivery to surfaces that were inclined up to 45°, indicating that the 3D printer could be introduced in a clinical setting to improve dermal and epidermal regeneration. The study was published on February 4, 2020, in Biofabrication.

“Full-thickness burns are characterized by the destruction of both the outermost and innermost layers of the skin; these burns often cover a significant portion of the body. With big burns, you don’t have sufficient healthy skin available,” said co-senior author Marc Jeschke, MD, director of the Sunnybrook Ross Tilley Burn Centre. “Once it’s used in an operating room, I think this printer will be a game changer in saving lives. With a device like this, it could change the entirety of how we practice burn and trauma care.”

A full-thickness burn (also known as third- and fourth degree burns) occurs when both the epidermis and dermis are destroyed and the burn extends down into the subcutaneous tissue, including fat, muscles and even bones. For full-thickness burns, generally the skin will either be white, black, brown, charred, or leathery in appearance. Often eschar--dry, black, necrotic tissue--will form around the wound. Since nerve endings are destroyed along with the dermis, these wounds are typically painless. Another contributing factor to burn severity is its extension.

Related Links:
University of Toronto
Sunnybrook Research Institute



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Device Continuously Monitors Kidney Function
Noninvasive Ventilators Improve COPD Outcomes
HBOT Protocols Improve Aging Cardiac Function
Image: An adhesive patch loaded with insulin can help control glucose levels. (Photo courtesy of Zhen Gu/ UNC)

Smart Insulin Patch Automatically Manages Glucose Levels

A single use, removable transdermal patch bearing microneedles loaded with insulin can help monitor and manage glucose levels in diabetics, according to a new study. Developed at the University of... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Image: A robotic venipuncture device draws blood with high success rates (Photo courtesy of Rutgers)

Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws

A robotic venipuncture device can safely perform blood draws on peripheral forearm veins, according to a new study. Developed at Rutgers University (Piscataway, NJ, USA) and Robert Wood Johnson University... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE