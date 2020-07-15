Cementless Knee System Promotes Biological Fixation

An innovative partial knee system (PKS) offers porous implants that encourage biological fixation on both the tibia and femur.The Engage (Orlando, FL, USA) Cementless Engage PKS is optimized for the treatment of medial compartment arthritis. The Tibial Tray is additively manufactured with a titanium Affinium 3D ultra-porous bone ingrowth surface, which promotes long-term cementless fixation. The system features a reproducible ligament-guided surgical technique that is inspired by robotic methods. However, by using precise manual instruments, accurate implant placement and desired ligament balance can be achieved without the added setup time and extra expense associated with robotic and navigation techniques.“We asked knee surgeons what problems we could help solve. A stable, non-cemented, ligament preserving, fixed bearing partial knee system was needed. Repeatedly, surgeons mentioned that active patients are more satisfied with their knee function when healthy articular cartilage and ligament balance is preserved,” said Dan Justin, CEO and co-founder of Engage. “To solve this problem, we brought together an experienced team of surgeons, engineers, and manufacturers who are proud to introduce this groundbreaking system.”“The intuitive design of the instruments make this the best-in-class ligament-guided technique for partial knee replacement,” said Andrew Pearle, MD, chief of sports medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS, New York, NY, USA). “Coupling this technique with a cementless design is a game changer, particularly for my younger, more active patients. The efficiency of the Engage implant system is ideal for use in the ambulatory surgery center setting. I am excited to use this system in my partial knee arthroplasty patients and returning them to their athletic activities.”Partial (unicompartmental)l knee replacement involves placing an implant on just one side of the knee, rather than over the entire surface of the knee joint, as in a total knee replacement (TKR). Because the incision is smaller, patients have less pain, spend less recovery time in the hospital, and can be active sooner. The procedure also reduces risks of infection or blood loss. Patients treated with partial knee replacement have more functionality and greater range of motion than patients treated with a TKR.