Robotic Surgical System Uses Humanoid-Shaped Arms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Apr 2021
Image: One of the Hominis systems robotic arms (Photo courtesy of Memic Innovative Surgery)
A novel surgical platform features miniature human-like robotic arms to provide a high level of dexterity, multi-planar flexibility, and 360 degrees of articulation.

The Memic Innovative Surgery (Or Yehuda, Israel) Hominis system is intended for benign hysterectomy (removal of the uterus for non-cancerous conditions) with salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of one or both fallopian tubes and ovaries) procedures. The biomimetic tools are inserted via a transvaginal approach, with a complementary video camera inserted laparoscopically through a small incision on the abdomen for visualization. A system console is used remotely to control the instruments, replicating the motions and capabilities of a surgeon’s arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints.

A clinical study of 30 patients undergoing transvaginal total hysterectomy using the Hominis Surgical System demonstrated that all procedures were successfully completed, and there were no conversions to an open or other laparoscopic surgical approach. Observed adverse events included minor blood loss, urinary tract infection, and delayed healing of the vaginal cuff. A comprehensive training program for surgeons and operating room (OR) staff is part of the requirements stipulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for De Novo marketing authorization.

“Our Hominis system offers a small, cost-effective, and less invasive option over current robotic instruments limited to straight shaft and single wrist designs and controlled with large, complex, and expensive equipment,” said Dvir Cohen, CEO of Memic, commenting on the system’s FDA authorization use for transvaginal benign surgical procedures. “This authorization is also just the beginning; it opens the door for our novel system to expand to additional indications that, until now, have been off-limits to robot-assisted surgery.”

“Hominis is the only robot specifically developed for transvaginal surgery, and is therefore small and flexible enough to perform surgery through a small incision,” said Professor Jan Baekelandt, MD, PhD, of Imelda Hospital (Bonheiden, Belgium), who performed the first hysterectomy using the Hominis system. “Research shows vaginal hysterectomy provides optimal clinical benefits to patients including reduced pain, recovery time and rates of infection. In addition, transvaginal approaches result in no visible scars, which is very important to the gynecological patient.”

Memic Innovative Surgery


