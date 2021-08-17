Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access

A surgeon-guided, bendable needle and shaft repair system provide access to all zones of the meniscus, resulting in long-term benefits to the patient.The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair system is intended for use in meniscal repairs, allograft transplants, and for anchoring of the allograft to the meniscal rim during allograft transplant procedures. The system includes an implant-suture construct comprised of a nonabsorbable #2-0 ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) suture and a one-way sliding knot between two nonabsorbable polyetheretheketone (PEEK) polymer implants.The suture-implant construct is preloaded into a needle delivery inserter, available in both curved and reverse curved configurations, whose needle can be modified by the end user via the Bend Tool, a single use optional accessory that controls bend radius and limits bend angle to ensure reliable deployment of implants after modification. A sterile, single use slotted cannula is also supplied with the system. FAST-FIX FLEX uses an all-inside approach, which may eliminate the need for further incisions, reduce the risk of neurovascular injury, and provide procedural efficiency to support faster operating times.“The launch of FAST-FIX FLEX represents a new milestone in meniscal repair, and we are truly delighted to provide this technology to surgeons across the globe,” said Christie Van Geffen, vice president of global marketing, joint repair, at Smith+Nephew. “It’s addition to our All Tears, All Repairs meniscal repair solutions portfolio will accelerate our goal to change the standard of care away from meniscectomy and toward meniscal repair.”“FAST-FIX FLEX is a patient and surgeon friendly device that simplifies the all-inside approach,” said Jeffrey Klauser, MD, of Connecticut Orthopaedics (Hamden, CT, USA). “The ability to personalize the degree of curvature to the patient's tear pattern eliminates the need to change portals or utilize multiple techniques, while preserving meniscal tissue during repair.”Treatment options of meniscus tears include nonsurgical treatment with rest, ice, compression, elevation, and physical therapy; surgical repair; removal of the torn section (partial meniscectomy); and surgical removal of the entire meniscus (total meniscectomy). Successful repair of meniscus tears depends to a large degree on where the tear is located. While tears at the outer edge of the meniscus tend to heal well surgical repair of a tears that extend into the center of the meniscus are questionable, due to reduced blood supply.