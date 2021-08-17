We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
27 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021
ESTRO 2021 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
27 Aug 2021 - 30 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
ESC Congress 2021 – European Society of Cardiology

Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Aug 2021
Print article
Image: The FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair System (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)
Image: The FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair System (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)
A surgeon-guided, bendable needle and shaft repair system provide access to all zones of the meniscus, resulting in long-term benefits to the patient.

The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair system is intended for use in meniscal repairs, allograft transplants, and for anchoring of the allograft to the meniscal rim during allograft transplant procedures. The system includes an implant-suture construct comprised of a nonabsorbable #2-0 ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) suture and a one-way sliding knot between two nonabsorbable polyetheretheketone (PEEK) polymer implants.

The suture-implant construct is preloaded into a needle delivery inserter, available in both curved and reverse curved configurations, whose needle can be modified by the end user via the Bend Tool, a single use optional accessory that controls bend radius and limits bend angle to ensure reliable deployment of implants after modification. A sterile, single use slotted cannula is also supplied with the system. FAST-FIX FLEX uses an all-inside approach, which may eliminate the need for further incisions, reduce the risk of neurovascular injury, and provide procedural efficiency to support faster operating times.

“The launch of FAST-FIX FLEX represents a new milestone in meniscal repair, and we are truly delighted to provide this technology to surgeons across the globe,” said Christie Van Geffen, vice president of global marketing, joint repair, at Smith+Nephew. “It’s addition to our All Tears, All Repairs meniscal repair solutions portfolio will accelerate our goal to change the standard of care away from meniscectomy and toward meniscal repair.”

“FAST-FIX FLEX is a patient and surgeon friendly device that simplifies the all-inside approach,” said Jeffrey Klauser, MD, of Connecticut Orthopaedics (Hamden, CT, USA). “The ability to personalize the degree of curvature to the patient's tear pattern eliminates the need to change portals or utilize multiple techniques, while preserving meniscal tissue during repair.”

Treatment options of meniscus tears include nonsurgical treatment with rest, ice, compression, elevation, and physical therapy; surgical repair; removal of the torn section (partial meniscectomy); and surgical removal of the entire meniscus (total meniscectomy). Successful repair of meniscus tears depends to a large degree on where the tear is located. While tears at the outer edge of the meniscus tend to heal well surgical repair of a tears that extend into the center of the meniscus are questionable, due to reduced blood supply.

Related Links:
Smith & Nephew
Connecticut Orthopaedics



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management
Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
Image: Dr. Praveen Arany, developer of the UB PBM protocol for burn therapy (Photo courtesy of Douglas Levere/UB)

Biophotonic Treatment Accelerates Burn Wound Healing

A new study suggests that low dose photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy can speed up recovery and reduce inflammation in third-degree burns. Researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital S...
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Illustration

Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Lexington, MA, USA) has been awarded the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan (San Antonio, TX, USA), a growth strategy consulting and research... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE