Minimally Invasive Catheter-Based Technology Treats Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension, a deadly condition impacting roughly 500,000 patients annually across the world, is currently categorized as a rare disease. As it stands, available treatment options are restricted, and no cure has been identified. Now, a highly disruptive technology aims at reducing pulmonary vascular resistance and improving cardiovascular hemodynamics in patients with thickened and narrowed pulmonary arteries.

Gradient Denervation Technologies (Paris, France) is developing a device-based minimally invasive solution to treat pulmonary hypertension. The company’s novel intravascular, catheter-based technology aims is designed to restore the benefits of a healthy, elastic pulmonary artery. This, in turn, can reduce cardiac workload, improve blood flow, and restore pulmonary pressure to normal levels. Gradient's technology works by reducing pulmonary vascular resistance and improving cardiovascular hemodynamics through the downregulation of the sympathetic nervous system’s input into the pulmonary vascular tree.

Increased pulmonary vascular resistance contributes to a substantial rise in mortality and hospitalization risk in heart failure patients. Given the lack of approved drug or device therapies for this subset of pulmonary hypertension patients, Gradient's technology can significantly impact patient care. The company provides a device-based, minimally invasive solution for treating pulmonary hypertension, offering the healthcare sector a tool that produces consistent and lasting results. Following the successful completion of the first procedure in its first-in-human clinical study for the pulmonary hypertension device, the company will target FDA approval and initiate an IDE Early Feasibility Study in the US later this year.

