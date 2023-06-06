We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
NUVO - Division of Medical Illumination

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
08 Jun 2023 - 11 Jun 2023
EHA 2023 - Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association
08 Jun 2023 - 10 Jun 2023
Medical Taiwan 2023
13 Jun 2023 - 16 Jun 2023
ESGAR 2023 – 34th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology

Minimally Invasive Catheter-Based Technology Treats Pulmonary Hypertension

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: The novel intravascular, catheter-based technology is designed to treat pulmonary hypertension (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The novel intravascular, catheter-based technology is designed to treat pulmonary hypertension (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Pulmonary hypertension, a deadly condition impacting roughly 500,000 patients annually across the world, is currently categorized as a rare disease. As it stands, available treatment options are restricted, and no cure has been identified. Now, a highly disruptive technology aims at reducing pulmonary vascular resistance and improving cardiovascular hemodynamics in patients with thickened and narrowed pulmonary arteries.

Gradient Denervation Technologies (Paris, France) is developing a device-based minimally invasive solution to treat pulmonary hypertension. The company’s novel intravascular, catheter-based technology aims is designed to restore the benefits of a healthy, elastic pulmonary artery. This, in turn, can reduce cardiac workload, improve blood flow, and restore pulmonary pressure to normal levels. Gradient's technology works by reducing pulmonary vascular resistance and improving cardiovascular hemodynamics through the downregulation of the sympathetic nervous system’s input into the pulmonary vascular tree.

Increased pulmonary vascular resistance contributes to a substantial rise in mortality and hospitalization risk in heart failure patients. Given the lack of approved drug or device therapies for this subset of pulmonary hypertension patients, Gradient's technology can significantly impact patient care. The company provides a device-based, minimally invasive solution for treating pulmonary hypertension, offering the healthcare sector a tool that produces consistent and lasting results. Following the successful completion of the first procedure in its first-in-human clinical study for the pulmonary hypertension device, the company will target FDA approval and initiate an IDE Early Feasibility Study in the US later this year.

Related Links:
Gradient Denervation Technologies

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
IV Medication Safety Software
ICU Medical MedNet IV
New
High-Frequency X-Ray Generator
Battery X-Ray Generator
New
Hydraulic Surgeon's Chair/Stool
SC100

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Advanced Arterial Thrombectomy System Rapidly Removes Blood Clots with Modulated...
Remotely-Driven Ingestible Video Capsule Could Offer Alternative to Invasive End...
Breakthrough Implant Marks Paradigm Shift in Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux...
Image: LIBERTY is the first ever single-use endovascular surgical robotic system designed to streamline endovascular procedures (Photo courtesy of Microbot Medical)

Tiny Surgical Robot Designed to Streamline Endovascular Interventional Procedures

The endovascular field currently has several unmet needs that can be fulfilled with robotics. However, the current uptake of robotics in this sector is exceptionally low, largely due to several barriers... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Game-Changing 10-Minute POC PCR Testing Platform Delivers Lab-Quality Results
First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before ...
Image: VCM viscoelastic testing instrument provides rapid, real-time hemostasis assessment at POC (Photo courtesy of Entegrion)

Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at Patient Side

The use of viscoelastic coagulation testing is on the rise for various applications such as trauma, surgery, obstetrics, major disease management, and more. It provides crucial information not obtained... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE