Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The Easy Drain Bed and fitted mattress (Photo courtesy of Easy Drain Care Products)
A fully functional hospital and long-term care bed with a liquid-funneling mattress allows patients to rest without having to wear uncomfortable adult diapers.

The Easy Drain Care Products (Dallas, TX, USA) Easy Drain Bed is fitted with a special waterproof mattress that rapidly channels and funnels urine and other fluids into a dedicated holding tank for easy collection, monitoring, and disposal. The beds are available in manual, semi-electric, or fully electric configurations, and with air-inflatable, foam-based, or spring mattresses. Each mattress includes a removable center section with an egg-crate surface texture to prevent pooling of fluids.

Strategically placed drain tubes placed under the center section collect urine, liquids, and fecal matter, funneling them it to an easy-to-empty collection tank for fast clean up. Benefits of the Easy Drain Bed and mattress include improved hygiene of bed-ridden clients, reduced wet and soiled skin, reduced risk of pressure ulcers, and elimination of pooling of fluids inside the mattress. Also available for home use, besides the bed and mattress, are Easy Drain mattress covers, cushions, and underwear.

“The problem is common and widespread and has been traditionally combatted with adult diapers and bedpans, which require frequent changes,” said Ezra Nyankira, founder and CEO of Easy Drain Care Products. “Our Easy Drain mattress is an incredibly effective solution to this complex problem. Rather than combat the incontinence itself, the mattress simply works around it: funneling urine and fecal matter quickly and safely away from the patient.”

People with transient or permanent medical conditions which cause them to experience urinary or fecal incontinence; those who are bedridden or in wheelchairs (including those with good bowel and bladder control); and people unable to access the toilet independently, such those suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments who may not recognize their need to reach a toilet, currently require adult diapers.

Easy Drain Care Products


