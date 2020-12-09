We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)
A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection.

The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage 290 LS is an elastomeric half-mask respirator (EHMR) that covers a wearer's nose and mouth, with twin intake valves that can accept N95 flexi-filters or P100 hard shell filters. The soft, pliable combination of rubber and plastic construction provides a customized, pressure-free fit that instantly conforms to facial characteristics. And as it does not include an exhalation valve, the Advantage 290 LS serves both as personal protective equipment (PPE) solution, and as a source control to ensure a sterile healthcare environment.

“There are many benefits of deploying a respiratory protection program that incorporates EHMRs, including cost-efficiency, reduced space requirements for PPE warehousing, and fewer concerns associated with PPE insecurities during a pandemic,” said Greg Martin, vice president of product strategy and development at MSA. “Our team went a step further and developed a respirator that has the potential to be an even more appealing option for healthcare systems everywhere, as they assess plans for the future and their own pandemic preparedness.”

Elastomeric respirators, such as EHMRs or full facepiece tight-fitting respirators, can be repeatedly used, cleaned, disinfected, stored, and re-used. But elastomeric respirators with exhalation valves should not be used in surgical settings, as the unfiltered air coming out of it may contaminate the surgical field. On the other hand, while in industrial settings filters are replaced when breathing resistance increases, in healthcare settings this is unlikely, as the filters seldom become loaded with heavy concentrations of dust.

Related Links:
MSA Safety


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Patient Care News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Monitoring Technology Keeps COVID-19 Vaccines Safe
Lightweight Tactical Ventilator Advances Field Medicine
Smart Insulin Pen Helps Users Make Better Dosing Decisions
Image: Displaying a patients photograph on the HER reduces errors (Photo courtesy of iStock images)

EHR Patient Photographs Reduce Order Entry Errors

Displaying patient photographs in the electronic health record (EHR) reduces wrong-patient order entry (WPOE), according to a new study. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH; Boston, AM,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Smooth Muscle Stimulator Helps Locate Ureters During Surgery
Robotic Platform Automates TKR Bone Preparation
Robotic System Augments Open Microsurgical Procedures
Image: The Comaneci adjustable remodeling mesh stent (Photo courtesy of Rapid Medical)

Endovascular Mesh Treats Cerebral Vasospasm

An adjustable endovascular device facilitates mechanical dilation of intracranial vessels suffering from vasospasm. The Rapid Medical (Yokneam, Israel) Comaneci adjustable remodeling mesh is a fully-visible... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Image: Women after menopause gave a higher risk of heart disease (Photo courtesy of 123rf)

Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease

A new statement by The American Heart Association (AHA; Dallas, TX, USA) highlights the transition period into menopause as a key risk factor for coronary heart disease (CHD) in women. The statement,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE