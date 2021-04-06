Therapeutic Compression Device Supports Patient Mobility

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's Health Health ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Widely Used Transplant-Rejection Drug Cyclosporine Identified as Potential New COVID-19 Treatment
- Massive X-Ray Screening Identifies Promising Candidates for Drugs Against COVID-19
- AI-Based Approach Could Help Develop New Protein-Based COVID-19 Antibody Therapies
- New-Baseline Chest Imaging in Discharged COVID-19 Patients Could Help Identify Those at Highest Risk of Reinfection
- AI-Accelerated Method Monitors COVID-19 Disease Severity Over Time from Patient Chest CT Scans