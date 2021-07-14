We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jul 2021 - 21 Jul 2021
Virtual Venue
ISTH 2021 – 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)
21 Jul 2021 - 24 Jul 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021
12 Aug 2021 - 14 Aug 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2021

Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: Thermal images of a venous leg ulcer that ultimately failed to heal (Photo courtesy of RMIT)
Image: Thermal images of a venous leg ulcer that ultimately failed to heal (Photo courtesy of RMIT)
A new suggests that textural analysis of thermal images of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) can detect whether a wound will need extra management.

Researchers at RMIT University (RMIT; Melbourne, Australia) and the Bolton Clarke Research Institute (Melbourne, Australia) conducted a study involving 60 patients with 72 VLUs who were followed over a period of twelve weeks. Digital and thermal images, as well as planimetry wound tracings were recorded, with the weekly change in thermal textural features computed. VLU’s were labelled as healed or unhealed based on status of the wound at 12th week follow up.

The results showed that principal component analysis (PCA) of the change in textural features in the second week (compared to week 0) were statistically significant predicting which VLA will not heal by week 12. According to the researchers, this is because wounds change significantly over their healing trajectory, with higher temperatures signaling potential inflammation or infection, while lower temperatures indicate a slower healing rate due to decreased oxygen in the region. The study was published on June 24, 2021, in the Nature Scientific Reports.

“The significance of this work is that there is now a method for detecting wounds that do not heal in the normal trajectory by week two using a non-contact, quick, objective, and simple method,” said study co-author Rajna Ogrin, PhD, of Bolton Clarke Research Institute. “A non-contact method like thermal imaging would be ideal to use when managing wounds in the home setting to minimize physical contact, and therefore reduce infection risk.”

VLU guidelines state that if wound area has not reduced by at least 20–40% after four weeks, additional interventions are warranted. Current assessment methods to monitor wound progress over this four week period involve wound tracing and measurement, including use of digital planimetry, observation and documentation of the wound tissue type, wound edge characteristics, peri-wound and surrounding skin state, and level and type of exudate. This requires at least weekly evaluations and physical contact with the wound.

Related Links:
RMIT University
Bolton Clarke Research Institute



Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Disposable Cystoscope Targets Bladder and Urethra
Implantable Cardiac Monitor Warns of Impending Heart Attack
Biologic Wound Matrix Helps Regenerate Wound Tissues
Image: The cold plasma-integrated otoscope and earbud for the treatment of otitis media (Photo courtesy of UIL)

Microplasma Jet Array Treats Middle Ear Infections

A miniaturized 3D-printed otoscope generates a cold plasma jet composed of charged particles and reactive molecules that can inactivate various pathogens, claims a new study. Developed at the University... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Image-Guided Miniature Robot Supports Surgical Procedures
Cellularized Skin Scaffold Treats Deep Partial-Thickness Burns
New Robotic Platform Performs World’s First Magnetic Robotic-Assisted Surgeries
Image: The zLOCK Spinal Fusion System (Photo courtesy of ZygoFix)

Miniature Spinal Fusion System Treats Chronic Back Pain

A minimally invasive screwless system provides spinal stability and fusion treatment of chronic back pain. The ZygoFix (Misgav, Israel) zLOCK Spinal Fusion System is a miniature 3D-printed implant... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pa...
Illustration

Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT

The global smart hospitals market is expected to reach USD 221.3 billion by the end of 2030 due to health professionals increasing their usage of electronic health records and connected medical assistance.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE