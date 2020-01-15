We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: An intrauterine balloon tamponade device (Photo courtesy of Alpha Image)
Image: An intrauterine balloon tamponade device (Photo courtesy of Alpha Image)
Uterine balloon tamponade (UBT) has an extremely high success rate for treating severe postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), according to a new study.

Researchers at Boston Medical Center (BMC; MA, USA), the University of Campinas (Brazil), Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH; Boston, USA), and other institutions conducted a review of randomized controlled trials, non-randomized studies, and case series through May 2019 that reported on the efficacy, effectiveness, and/or safety of UBT in women with PPH. In all 91 studies (involving 4,729 women) were analyzed to calculate the pooled success rate and relative risk (RR) in studies that included a comparative arm.

The resulted showed that pooled UBT success rate was 85.9%, with the highest rates corresponding to uterine atony (87.1%) and placenta previa (86.8%), and the lowest to placenta accreta spectrum (66.7%) and retained products of conception (76.8%). The results also showed that UBT success rate was lower in cesarean deliveries (81.7%) than in vaginal deliveries (87%). Overall, the frequency of complications attributed to UBT implementation was less than 6.5%. The study was published on January 6, 2020, in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“It is exquisitely clear that in many areas of the world, maternal mortality drops significantly when UBT is used. But there are still places where one in six women lose their lives from pregnancy-related causes. It's an embarrassment to humankind,” said senior author Thomas Burke, MD, director of the Global Health Innovation Lab at MGH. “There's no question the device works fine. We need to study how to integrate the device into a health system so that good uptake, appropriate use, and best practice result in quality care.”

Postpartum hemorrhage is the leading direct cause of maternal death worldwide. UBT is a minimally invasive intervention that involves inserting an expandable balloon into the uterus and incrementally filling it with liquid, which applies pressure to the uterus until the bleeding stops. Even when it cannot completely control severe PPH, it can still serve a critical role by reducing blood loss until the woman can be transported to a facility with surgical management and other treatment options.

Related Links:
Boston Medical Center
University of Campinas
Massachusetts General Hospital



Print article

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Cardiac Blood Test Predicts Post-Operative Complications
Image: The ZipThaw device thaws plasma rapidly and safely (Photo courtesy of FreMon Scientific)

Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand

A portable rapid warming device thaws fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and plasma frozen within 24 hours after phlebotomy (FP24) for clinical use. The FreMon Scientific (La Jolla, CA, USA) ZipThaw device is... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Neuromodulation System Helps Treat Fecal Incontinence
Augmented Reality Solution Supports Surgical Trauma Care
Stencil Device Enables Realistic Breast Reconstruction Tattoos
Image: Female surgeons face reproductive risks in the OR environment (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ORs Harbor Reproductive Hazards for Female Surgeons

A new study suggests that reproductive hazards in the operating room (OR) may contribute to pregnancy complications and infertility in female surgeons. Researchers at Harvard Medical School (HMS; Boston,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Image: Illustration showing the architecture of TruST (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably

A new study shows how a robotic device can assist and train people with spinal cord injuries (SCIs) to sit more stably by improving their trunk control. Developed at Columbia University (New York, NY,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)

PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan) has cleared CE mark for DISCOVERY, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted polyp detector designed to support endoscopists in finding potential polyps during a colorectal examination.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE