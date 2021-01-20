We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Hill-Rom

Manufactures and provides patient support systems, safe mobility and handling solutions, non-invasive therapeutic pro... read more Featured Products:

Ventilation System

Surgical Table

Mobile Lift

ESG Machine

OR Table
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.
31 Jan 2021 - 12 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
Critical Care Congress 2020 - 50th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jan 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
Hillrom (Chicago, IL, USA) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx; Seattle, WA, USA) for a cash consideration of USD 375 million.

The acquisition of BardyDx, an innovator in digital health and a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies, complements Hillrom's current cardiology portfolio of cardiac stress exercise, Holter and resting electrocardiography (ECG) devices. BardyDx provides a differentiated, wearable bio-sensing technology, the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (or CAM patch), that is engineered for patient-comfort, superior P-wave clarity, exceptional diagnostic yield and superior clinical accuracy.

The CAM patch is designed to promote patient compliance, streamline clinical workflow, and yield clinically actionable data in a unique and proprietary CAM report that enables physicians to identify specific arrhythmias to aid clinical decision-making. The device employs a novel circuit design and uses advanced compression algorithms to process the signal, ensuring P-wave recording and accuracy, a significant attribute for cardiologists and electrophysiologists.

Hillrom's existing global brand, channel and presence in acute and primary care settings, and capabilities around market access, payor contracting, data security and EMR integration, are expected to drive accelerated adoption of the CAM patch and BardyDx's related suite of ECG analysis services and tools.

"This acquisition provides Hillrom with a highly strategic and differentiated diagnostic cardiology platform aligned with our vision of Advancing Connected Care, as well as an attractive recurring, high-growth revenue stream and gross margin profile," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "BardyDx brings a talented team with significant commercial, clinical and scientific expertise, and dedicated independent diagnostic testing facilities. We look forward to welcoming the 230 employees who will join us in our mission of enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers."

"We set out to elevate ECG monitoring through an entirely new approach to signal processing, ECG reader training and report analysis tools and format, which allow for precise diagnoses of both common and abstruse arrhythmias," said Gust H. Bardy, M.D., electrophysiologist, founder and chief medical officer of Bardy Diagnostics. "Our team coupled advanced diagnostics with comfort and ease-of-use for the patient, and simple implementation for clinicians. By joining Hillrom, we will broaden our footprint globally with the goal of providing greater patient value and more confident physician diagnoses."

Related Links:
Hillrom
Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.



Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Biosensor Facilitates Remote Monitoring
Implantable Septal Shunt Improves Cardiac Function
Smart Labels Alert When to Change Face Masks
Image: A PCM vest worn over a medical scrub (a) and under PPE (b) (Photo courtesy of RU)

Cooling Vests Reduce Heat Strain on COVID-19 Nurses

Wearing cooling vests under personal protective equipment (PPE) can alleviate the perceptual heat strain affecting COVID-19 nurses, according to a new study. Researchers at Radboud University (RU; Nijmegen,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
VR Training Platform Halves Critical Surgical Errors
Purpose-Oriented Robot Augments Laparoscopic Surgery
Bio-Engineered Implant Helps Heal Torn ACLs
Image: A prosthesis that connects directly to the leg stump helps amputee rehab (Photo courtesy of Integrum)

Anchored Implant System for Transfemoral Amputations

A novel osseo-anchored prosthesis helps rehabilitate amputees who cannot use conventional socket prostheses. The Integrum (Mölndal, Sweden) OPRA is a bone anchored system for above-the-knee amputations... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Image: In TGA, the aorta and pulmonary are reversed (Photo courtesy of Royal Children’s Hospital)

Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk

Women who had an arterial switch procedure to correct transposition of the great arteries (TGA) tolerated pregnancy well with few complications, according to a new study. Researchers at Erasmus University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Injector Delivers Drugs Subcutaneously
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Image: CRM software helps clinics manage their customer base (Photo courtesy of Clinic Software)

CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling

A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution offers an armamentum of powerful tools to appointment-based clinics. The Clinic Software (London, United Kingdom) CRM Edition, created for... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE