Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Feb 2020
Illustration
Illustration
The global patient handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 12.6 billion by 2024, driven mainly by the rising geriatric population, high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients, and regulations for ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting processes. However, continued difficulties in handling bariatric patients are expected to limit the market growth to some extent.

These are the latest findings of MarketsandMarkets (Maharashtra, India), a market research and management consulting firm.

Based on type, the wheelchairs & mobility scooters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2019 due to the rising geriatric, obese, and disabled population. This includes patients suffering from chronic and degenerative diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes, all of which result in old-age disability.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2019, primarily due to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, rising number of disabled people, increasing number of injuries caused during patient handling, and growing preference for patient handling equipment over manual handling in hospitals.

Geographically, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market in 2019, followed by North America. Europe’s large share can be attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives for the adoption of safe patient handling equipment, wide acceptance of a "no-lift" approach in European countries, and the presence of a large number of equipment manufacturers in the region.

