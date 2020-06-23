We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jun 2020
Illustration
Illustration
Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online.

The virtual healthcare event held from June 22 to June 26, 2020 is brought by Informa Markets Healthcare, organizer of world-leading events Arab Health, Hospitalar, FIME and Medlab Middle East. Omnia Health Live is answering the needs of the healthcare industry during these challenging times by providing unprecedented opportunities for professionals to network and access expert knowledge, wherever they happen to be in the world, ensuring that business goes on amidst the uncertainty.

Requiring no more than a device with a stable internet connection, the free-to-attend event gives attendees access to the online platform to interact daily in virtual meetings and webinars, consume articles and features, and much more, all conveniently delivered to their browser. Some of the top names in the healthcare industry who are participating in Omnia Health Live include Tom Lawry, National Director for AI, Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft; pioneering surgeon Prof Sir Alfred Cuschieri; and Prof Dr Mahmud Mossa-Basha, MD, radiologist and chair of the RSNA COVID-19 Task Force.

Powered by Grip, the award-winning online event networking technology, Omnia Health Live allows attendees to benefit from educational content provided by industry experts in 70 virtual sessions, while free CME credits provided by Cleveland Clinic are being granted to healthcare professionals attending the webinars. The event also offers opportunities to network, set up meetings and exchange virtual business cards.

"Omnia Health Live is part of our unwavering commitment to support the healthcare community whatever the circumstances. As the world moves to virtual technologies, we couldn't be more excited to offer a new world-class event – a global mechanism allowing the healthcare industry to collaborate and connect on a level never seen before," said Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President for Informa Markets-Healthcare.



