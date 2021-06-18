AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic and Reach USD 107.80 Billion by 2027

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth IT Events
- Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
- Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
- Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
- First-in-Class Nasal Spray Could Both Treat and Prevent COVID-19
- AI-Enhanced EKG Can Be Used as Rapid, Reliable COVID-19 Screening Test to Rule out Infection
- Getinge's AI Solution Helps Hospitals Address Post COVID-19 Pandemic Surgical Backlog
- Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Proves an Effective Booster in Preclinical Trial
- Engineered IgM Antibody Administered Intranasally May Be More Potent at Inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants than Current Antibody Therapies