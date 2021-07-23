We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

RSNA 2021 to Be In-Person Event with Demonstrations of Latest Medical Imaging Technologies in CT, MRI and AI

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jul 2021
The world's largest radiology forum is all set to offer robust in-person scientific assembly and technical exhibition with demonstrations of the latest medical imaging technologies in CT, MRI, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing and more.

The Radiological Society of North America (Oak Brook, IL, USA) has announced that 10,378 scientific and educational abstracts were submitted for presentation at its 107th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2021), to be held Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The large volume of submissions reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm of presenters, faculty and attendees to reconvene in Chicago at the world’s largest radiology forum.

RSNA 2021: Redefining Radiology promises to deliver an outstanding program with a multitude of science, education and CME opportunities for radiology professionals from around the world. Popular features like the Image Interpretation Session, Case of the Day, and the “Fast 5” - brisk and engaging presentations on how medical insight and research are driving the future of radiology - will offer dynamic experiences for attendees. Plenary sessions will feature inspiring and informative talks from luminaries in their fields and the Discovery Theater returns in 2021 with lively presentations and entertainment.

As the world’s largest medical imaging conference, RSNA 2021 also provides the ultimate show floor for demonstrating the latest medical imaging technologies in CT, MRI, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing and more. Exhibitor interest has been strong with 442 companies reserving 312,400 square feet of exhibit space at the first opportunity. The technical exhibition will once again feature the AI Showcase and Theater, as well as the 3D Printing and Mixed Reality Showcase, the First-time Exhibitor Pavilion, Educators Row and Recruiters Row.

With a mission that focuses on health and patient care, the primary consideration for RSNA is the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors and staff. The Society is actively working with the City of Chicago and McCormick Place to implement public health protocols and best practices to provide the safest possible meeting environment. RSNA 2021 will also offer a virtual component for individuals who are impacted by institutional, corporate or national travel restrictions. The Virtual Meeting will feature 100% of eligible meeting content. Registration for RSNA 2021 was opened on July 21 and will be free to members through Oct. 1.

